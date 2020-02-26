Luxury treehouse owners on SC island again barred from renting on AirBnb

The owners of luxury treehouses on Wadmalaw Island were dealt a blow this week when a board unanimously upheld Charleston County's decision to stop rentals at the homes.

The county's Board of Zoning Appeals, a quasi-judicial panel, sided with county staff who determined last November that the four "treehouses" — actually cabins on stilts, not supported by trees — could not be used for AirBnb and other short-term guests.

The owners of the cabins, Seth and Tori Bolt, have the option to appeal the decision to civil court within 30 days. Seth Bolt is a bassist in the band NEEDTOBREATHE. Neither he nor his wife were present at the hearing on Monday.

Their attorney, Brandon Gaskins, said he's waiting on the BZA's written decision to decide whether to appeal.

The treehouses have been controversial on Wadmalaw, where many residents and landowners see them as a proxy for oncoming development. The sea island is still largely rural, with one main road leading in and out.

Watchful neighbors on the island have sent Charleston County social media posts by treehouse guests as a means of documenting what they say are illegal rentals. The Bolts were allowed 72 rental nights across two of the houses, but county staff say their evidence shows the couple both exceeded the allowed nights and rented the two homes that were unpermitted. The BZA ultimately agreed.

Gaskins argued the posts lack context, like whether the person actually paid for the stay. He also said the county's argument that social media posts count as compensation for a stay was invalid and raised freedom of speech issues.

Separately, the Bolts filed a civil action to be allowed to rent while the BZA decision was pending. A court allowed it, but that right is over as of the Monday hearing.

The county shot back in court filings that the Bolts should have to pay $500 for every extra night they rented a home beyond the allowed 72. The court has not yet weighed in on that request.

A spokesman for Charleston County declined to comment on the legal case.