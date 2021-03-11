Lucy G. Beckham High School goes all virtual for a week after spike in COVID cases

Lucy G. Beckham High School students will learn from home from March 12-19 because of a spike in COVID-19 cases, according to Principal Anna Dassing.

The Mount Pleasant school is following the recommendation of the Department of Health and Environmental Control is an effort to minimize the spread of the virus.

"The number of positive results among our student body significantly increased this week," Dassing said in a statement.

The district will use a fogging disinfectant and perform extensive cleaning, allowing teachers to use their classrooms to connect with students at home.

The school already had scheduled eLearning days for March 15 and 19. "All extracurricular activities at our school are suspended and will resume when we return to school on March 22," Dassing said.

In a letter to parents and guardians, Dassing provided some guidance.

"Those exposed to COVID-19 can be infectious with the virus up to two days before they have symptoms," she wrote, asking parents to keep their children at home and limit social activities with others, attend to hygiene and monitor any symptoms.

She said school officials will conduct contact tracing and notify those who might have been exposed.

Reported cases of COVID infections have been on the decline. Charleston County's weekly incidence rate is 180 per 100,000, considered "moderate" by DHEC.

Charleston County School District began mass inoculations of teachers and staff on March 9 and expect to vaccinate around 4,000 people after two weeks.