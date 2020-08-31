Lowcountry volunteers step up amid coronavirus pandemic

Every Friday, veterans line up outside a storage room at Patriot Villas waiting for their opportunity for a hot meal and extra pantry items like food and toiletries.

For a lot of the formerly homeless people who live at the North Charleston veterans housing complex, the most they might have in their room is a microwave or hot plate. So the weekly meals and grocery items make a difference.

"A lot of the guys rely on it," said Kristina Goins, a property manager with Patriot Villas.

About two years ago, Charleston native Kelly Carroll made it a mission to ensure the veterans at Patriot Villas had access to food each week through a Friday food pantry.

She and a team of volunteers have managed to maintain the service every week for some 70 veterans, even during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Some days we're shorthanded," Carroll said. "We all come together from all different places and make it work."

Patriot Villas is not alone. The practice of social distancing has limited the number of volunteers who can be present at any organization's facilities. Many groups have also battled to fill increasing pandemic needs. Volunteers who consistently return, like Carroll, are valuable during these tough times.

Groups such as the Lowcountry Food Bank have noted a major uptick in the number of people hoping to get assistance. It's seen a nearly 500 percent increase in food assistance since March.

"During especially challenging times like these, we are very grateful for the volunteers who turn their focus to helping others," said Andrew Peiffer, the food bank's volunteer manager.

Because only a limited number of volunteers can help at a given time, fewer volunteers must pack a larger number of supplies.

Keeping things moving

While the pandemic has brought many changes to people's sense of normalcy, community members being in need has not been one of those.

Last December, Quinn Delaney searched on the internet for volunteering opportunities in the Charleston area. He had recently moved from Chicago.

He came across the Lowcountry Food Bank and has been volunteering with the organization since.

“It’s such a cliche, but it's such a difficult time," Delaney said.

The Lowcountry Food Bank has given out more than 123,000 boxes of produce and canned goods to Charleston-area families since March. Delaney said the vibe of the volunteers has completely changed during the pandemic.

“People are just working really, really hard," he said. “I think people are really giving it 110 percent now."

Before the pandemic, people were still pushing themselves, he said. But now there seems to be more focus.

Since the food bank is doing more work with fewer volunteers, he said more people signing up to volunteer is always helpful. Every volunteer's presence matters more.

“If one person is missing, it's a bigger hit," he said.

In March, the food bank altered its distribution model by creating a drive-thru. This was done to help protect the health of volunteers and those in need coming to get food.

It has become accustomed to seeing dozens of cars lined up down streets during these distributions.

At a July food distribution at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, Brenda Shaw, the food bank's development director, witnessed one of the longest such lines she's seen.

"I think this has become the way we will operate," she said. "We know the need is going to continue."

At Dorchester Habitat for Humanity, much of the work is volunteer-driven. Habitat raises money and builds low-cost housing.

In 26 years it has built 70 homes. It usually builds around five homes a year. That number has been reduced to about two this year due to the pandemic.

The organization is used to waves of volunteers coming from schools and other groups to help with building houses and work at the ReStore, where donated construction goods are accepted and sold to raise money.

"We can't build without volunteers," said Moriah Hollander, development director with Dorchester Habitat for Humanity.

After having to briefly close the ReStore and stop some construction, the organization has been able to bring back a small cadre of volunteers, but nothing like what the organization was accustomed to before the pandemic.

Maggy Machado has volunteered with Habitat since 2016.

"She was the first volunteer asking to come back as soon as we opened," Hollander said.

So many things have come to a standstill with the pandemic, Machado said. People should consider volunteering in general as a way to help get back to some sense of normalcy.

She's been able to help at the ReStore and with some of the construction. Machado said she knows that receiving a home through the program can make a huge difference in the lives of those recipients. People must put in what Habitat calls "sweat equity" by helping other families build homes.

“I just felt it was important to try and keep things moving," she said.

A few miles down the street from Habitat, Dorchester Paws, an animal shelter, has had similar concerns with volunteers and animal fosters.

Bill Wagner is a retiree who has been a longtime volunteer with the shelter. Throughout the pandemic he has been at the shelter daily walking countless dogs.

Employees with the shelter describe him as a volunteer who never fails. Before the pandemic he said there would be around four to five people walking dogs on the driveway everyday.

Now sometimes it's just him, and not all of the dogs are able to be walked. That process is valuable because it can help a dog with their anxiety with being around people. Residents can also foster a dog at their home to accomplish the same anxiety reduction goal.

When it's at full capacity there can be more than 100 dogs at the shelter.

“One or two people aren’t going to walk them in a day," Wagner said.

He understands people wanting to keep safe during the pandemic. There are a number of things volunteers can do at the shelter while maintaining a safe distance. Wagner cuts grass a couple of times a month and some volunteers even crush cans to be sold.

Wagner recently caught a snake to save a dog.

“You have to have that desire to want to help," he said.

Pushing through a pandemic

Visiting Patriot Villas, it's easy to see the appreciation resident veterans have for volunteers. Some vets shout their thanks to the volunteers as they receive food and supplies.

"And they're still out here in the middle of all this," Thomas Atkinson, a 66-year-old resident of Patriot Villas, said.

Atkinson is a Vietnam veteran who served four years with the Air Force. He used to live in the Folly Beach area, where he worked in construction.

He landed at a room at Patriot Villas after a back injury left him unemployed. He has been there for a little over a year.

He said he has immense appreciation for Carroll and the other volunteers.

Carroll started helping out at the complex after seeing a friend's Facebook post about some supplies veterans there needed.

"It turned into my entire front room full of stuff," she said.

It was in the fall of 2017. She would go on to organize a Thanksgiving dinner and a Christmas giveaway. Each time, she made sure every veteran received something.

The main thing the veterans asked about when she organized an event was food. So around March 2018 she started organizing the Friday food pantry.

Before the pandemic they were able to partner with local restaurants and businesses that delivered food on some weeks. Now with volunteering being limited, Carroll along with some of the other volunteers have had to cook the meals themselves every week.

She has rarely missed a Friday in the last couple of months. Goins, the manager at Patriot Villas, said unless Carroll was sick, she has been there nonstop. Many residents don't have the money to shop for groceries, so the help is indispensable.

Beyond the Friday food pantry, anytime Goins has needed something for residents, Carroll has been there to help. Though she said she knows Carroll doesn't like recognition, it's always well-deserved.

"She definitely makes my job easier," Goins said.

Richie Canaday has known Carroll for years and said she has always been a giving person. She's organized cancer rides with local motorcycle groups and other giveaways for those in need.

How to help Residents can join the "Free Pantry Friday’s @ Patriot Villas" Facebook group to inquire about donating supplies and volunteering at the housing complex.

She does all of this while maintaining a full-time job and raising children.

"She's just invaluable," he said.

Carroll said she is just lucky to have crazy ideas with an abundance of faith and friends who agree to walk along with her. She doesn't have plans to stop anytime soon.

Fridays are usually her favorite time of the week because she gets to see the veterans. She isn't a veteran herself but said she thanks them for their service that allows her to have her freedom.

Additional volunteers and supplies are always helpful. The pantry also provides vitamins, reading glasses, toiletries and fresh produce.

Because of the pandemic, Carroll has had to slow a little bit with her general volunteering. One of the pantry volunteers said that it should be noted that it took a national pandemic for Carroll to take a small break.