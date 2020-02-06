Lowcountry traffic relief: Here's a look at 5 major transportation projects

For the thousands who sit in traffic in the tri-county area — watching more taillights ahead as new neighborhoods pop up — the gridlocked roadways they travel need improvements, and area leaders say progress is on the horizon.

Leaders at the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments, an agency with representatives from 27 municipalities and the three county governments, said major headway has been made on larger projects and people living in high-traffic areas should soon see plans being made or shovels hitting the ground.

As smaller projects move forward — plans for transit-oriented development, freight plans, area-specific plans like in Mount Pleasant and more sidewalks throughout the tri-county area — bigger projects also are making progress, according to council spokesman Daniel Brock.

"There are steps forward happening pretty much everywhere you look," Brock said.

Where are governments in their plans to address continued traffic problems? Here's a look at projects in five high-traffic areas:

Interstates 26 and 526

For the Interstate 526 corridor, Council of Governments Planning Director Kathryn Basha said the state Department of Transportation is "moving forward" on its design phase for the $1.1 billion plan to redesign the interchange and widen I-526.

Under that plan, I-526 would widen to eight lanes from Citadel Mall in West Ashley to Mount Pleasant and the interchange would be reconfigured. DOT’s schedule anticipates a federal decision on the eventual road plan about the end of 2021. Once the plan is approved, construction is projected to take between three and four years.

In the meantime, the Council of Governments has advocated for companies to use a carpooling program called Lowcountry GO, an extension of the former Trident Rideshare. Since the rebirth of that program in 2017, 500 users have logged about 30,000 miles using alternative travel, Brock said.

The agency has worked with area businesses to promote ridesharing through an app it created and advocating that those businesses should promote the program at their place of business

While that's being worked out, the tri-county agency is advocating for continued carpooling, flex-scheduling and telecommuting.

Folly Road

An already built-out location, Folly Road will see some changes as areas redevelop and align with a new plan to increase pedestrian and bike access.

The council recently led several municipalities through a Re-think Folly Road Plan that retrofits the corridor with better sidewalks and bike lanes. Evidence of that is in the Camp Road area, which includes a CARTA bus transit shelter, too.

"Camp Road was a case of the town of James Island, city of Charleston, Charleston County and BCDCOG coming together to address a safety hot spot," Brock said.

The council hired a consulting firm to implement that plan.

For Folly Road, which is much more built out, a new plan is moving forward so, as projects are pitched, the road will follow more "complete streets" models with bike access and sidewalks. CARTA put in new bus-stop shelters along Folly as well.

U.S. Highway 52

With development looming between Goose Creek and Moncks Corner in Berkeley County, Basha said there's an opportunity to get ahead with better transportation infrastructure.

Basha said the COG is kicking off plans this spring, which include opportunities for residents and business leaders to weigh in on how they envision the future of that area. The COG will be the leading agency on those plans, Brock said.

"Unlike many of the other areas here in the region that already had been built up quite a bit, there is a chance to really make this a transit, pedestrian-friendly corridor for a good stretch of area that is primed to grow," Brock said.

Rivers Avenue

The council envisions a "major transformation" in the area of Rivers Avenue, improving sidewalks, lighting and crosswalks as part of the Lowcountry Rapid Transit proejct.

The area has been recorded as seeing a crash rate of more than 200 percent compared with the state average the past three years. It's seen seven pedestrian fatalities in the same time.

Brock called it the council's "largest, most complex and most impactful project."

In January, the COG started environmental testing of that area, which is set to be completed by the end of 2021. Under the current plan, the COG will look to secure federal funding and begin construction in 2023. Completion is expected in late 2025 or early 2026.

Dorchester Road

Dorchester Road, Basha said, is similar to the Highway 52 area in that a lot of that is underdeveloped.

Basha said Dorchester Road has been identified as an area for "premium transit service." Additionally, Charleston County pegged it as one worthy of using half-cent sales tax money to widen and improve.