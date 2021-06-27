Lowcountry teens crowned Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen 2021

COLUMBIA — Julia Herrin of Bluffton was crowned Miss South Carolina 2021 on June 26 at the Township Auditorium in Columbia.

Herrin, 19, is also Miss Clarendon and attends Auburn University. With her new title comes a $60,000 scholarship and the opportunity to compete in the Miss America competition this December.

For the talent portion of the competition, Herrin performed Moonlight Sonata 3rd Movement on the piano.

Dabria Aguilar of Hanahan was crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2021 on June 25. Aguilar attends Hanahan High School. She performed a contemporary ballet in the talent competition.

Runners-up for the title of Miss South Carolina are:

First runner up: Miss Spartanburg, Lindsey Burrell

Second runner up: Miss Clemson, Anna Newton

Third runner up: Miss River City, Tori Sizemore

Fourth runner up: Miss Midlands, Emily Wakeman