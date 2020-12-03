Lowcountry Rapid Transit will end in Ladson instead of Summerville as initially planned

SUMMERVILLE — The Lowcountry Rapid Transit will be the state's first high-capacity mass transit project when it's completed near 2026.

But a planned downtown Main Street station that directly connects the town to Charleston will have to wait a few additional years.

That choice came after organizers couldn't prove ridership demand in the area or get enough local funds from Dorchester County to entice federal support.

"It was not an easy decision to make," said Sharon Hollis, the project lead for the transit system.

The Lowcountry Rapid Transit is a modern bus transportation project that will connect communities from downtown Charleston to Dorchester County. It will run along the U.S. Highway 78 and 52 corridor and sit parallel to Interstate 26.

When finished, officials expect the system to provide regional relief to traffic and congestion.

The project is organized by the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments. Individual transit stations are slated to be built between the Ladson fairgrounds and downtown Charleston.

The original plan was to have stations built further out to downtown Summerville. That had to change due to complications around securing federal funding for the project.

"We were hoping it would come," said Russ Cornette, the town's public works director. "People are moving to the Lowcountry everyday."

Over the last couple of years the town has seen continuous growth, with numerous new housing developments appearing in the area. That same growth has been seen throughout the Lowcountry, with some transportation experts recommending more car alternatives like busing systems.

The decision to not include Summerville came around the project attempting to be a part of the federal Capital Investment grant program. The entire transit system is anticipated to cost $360 million.

Charleston County approved $180 million for construction costs and $70 million for operation costs. The federal grant will add an additional $180 million to the construction funds.

Hollis said in order for the grant to be approved they have to prove ridership. Dorchester County doesn't have a fixed route service like the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority's bus system.

“We couldn’t prove to them that we had a transit demand," Hollis said.

The county also didn't have the funding to support the project. Hollis said they would've needed both ridership and local funds to secure a good rating to increase the system's chances of getting federal dollars.

“With this project we check all of the boxes to get that favorable rating," she said.

The plan now is to develop a bus route between Summerville and the Ladson station. Though it won't be a part of the actual transit line, it will give more residents an opportunity for access to it.

Daniel Brock, a regional strategist with Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments, said it will give them the chance to prove transit demand and secure more funding in the future.

“It will start to build that ridership," he said.

Dorchester County is also planning to build on public transit bus services like Tricounty Link in the meantime. TriCounty Link services the rural areas of Dorchester and Berkeley County.

LCRT organizers are looking at the current project as the first step. The goal is to connect systems like TriCounty Link and CARTA to the main route along the U.S. 78 and 52 corridor.

"We will continue to participate in regional efforts to connect our community to bus rapid transit service," said Jason Ward, Dorchester's county administrator.

When completed, the transit system will act similarly to a rail line seen in some major cities outside of South Carolina. But instead of an actual rail line, the LCRT will have a designated bus lane that other vehicles would be prohibited from entering.

The stations also simply won't be a bus sign on the side of the road. They will be entire facilities where residents will pay before stepping on one of the buses.

In comparison to other bus systems like TriCounty Link and CARTA, the LCRT will be faster and able to transport more residents.

"It will have very different look and feel," said Jason Crowley, the communities and transportation director for the Coastal Conservation League.

For example, organizers estimate one-way trips to take an hour. Taking a bus between Dorchester County to downtown Charleston now would be around two hours with traffic, Crowley said.

"They are night and day," he said.

Betsy La Force, a project manager with the Coastal Conservation League, argues that they are always pushing for ways to get more cars off of roads. She and others don't see projects like road widenings as a good long-term solution.

If the LCRT is successful, she said it will have a huge impact on traffic in the area.

“So it's going to be a big change, a welcome change," she said.

Rebecca Vance, Summerville's town administrator, agrees that that the system will have a big impact. She said the town wants the project overall to be successful so that will help warrant its extension.

"But we know that it is a long term, very expensive project," she said.