Lowcountry law enforcement preps for Election Day, prepared for any unrest

Law enforcement agencies across the Charleston area are preparing for any unrest that could result from the election. On Monday, officials were ready to activate a regional command center in case of emergency but didn't feel too worried about any tumult Tuesday night.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said officials expect there may be "heightened concerns and anxiety over political viewpoints and the health safety of voters," said spokesman Roger Antonio. They'll have designated supervisors monitor activity at polling places, ready to step in if needed.

Deputies have also been monitoring intelligence and social media activity related to the election.

Antonio said the county hasn't had major incidents in previous elections. Deputies are on high alert for anything that could arise Tuesday. No election-related disturbances have cropped up so far, he said.

Every Election Day, the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office has all its units ready to respond to any situations that come up, Lt. Rick Carson said. Deputies can respond to polling locations if poll managers request assistance with the goal of getting any emergency resolved quickly so voters can cast their ballots as usual.

"We continue to believe there will be a large turnout tomorrow," Carson said. "Be mindful of traffic, long lines, and social distancing. Bottom line: patience, patience, patience."

On Tuesday, deputies from the K-9, investigative, traffic, selective enforcement and warrants teams will join the patrol unit, Carson said. They'll be responding to calls as necessary, and won't be stationed anywhere unless traffic needs to be directed.

"We are concerned about possible demonstrations and disruptions at polling places and possibly near the Election Commission offices while counting is taking place," Carson said. "However, our planning sessions have covered these possible scenarios and we believe we are prepared to respond accordingly."

Berkeley County Sheriff's Office officials did not immediately respond to questions about Election Day preparations.

Windows were boarded up at a few stores on King Street in downtown Charleston the day before the election as businesses across the country prepared for Election Day. The Sunglass Hut, Kate Space and Louis Vuitton stores, all located at Belmond Charleston Place, were covered by Monday afternoon.

The Charleston Police Department said the city's public safety operation center would be staffed and fully operational during Election Day. They're "fully prepared" to handle anything that comes up, a spokesman said in a statement.

Eric Watson, deputy administrator of public safety for Charleston County, said authorities haven't activated the region's emergency operations center and didn't plan to open it Tuesday.

"This is a unique situation that we're in," Watson said. "There's a lot of uncertainties."

The center comprises more than 24 agencies, including the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, Charleston Police Department and North Charleston Police Department.

Even without the center being activated, "I'm quite sure you will see a much larger presence (of law enforcement) around the Charleston area," Watson said.

Regarding the few downtown businesses who have boarded up, he said business owners' anxiety is expected, but public safety officials aren't anticipating any such issues. Chains such as Louis Vuitton followed corporate protocol in boarding up their fronts, corporate officials noted on Monday in comments to several media outlets.

In Mount Pleasant, police spokesman Don Calabrese said the department has extra officers on hand for elections, partly just to monitor for any traffic issues. Officials currently don't have any law enforcement-related concerns about Tuesday's election, he said.