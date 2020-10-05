Lowcountry law enforcement assist in escort of fallen Myrtle Beach officer to MUSC

Law enforcement officers from agencies in the Charleston area lined U.S. Highway 17 Monday morning as a somber procession made its way into Charleston — the escort for Myrtle Beach police officer Jacob Hancher.

Hancher died following a shootout with a suspect around 10 p.m. Saturday.

The escort took the fallen officer's body from Myrtle Beach to Medical University Hospital in Charleston.

Helping salute PFC Jacob Hancher this morning by participating in the escort for the fallen @MBPDSC police officer to MUSC. Thank you, sir, for your service and sacrifice. #chsnews #lodd #ultimatesacrifice pic.twitter.com/pSNH4YvbSG — ChasCoSheriff (@ChasCoSheriff) October 5, 2020

Officers initially were called to a domestic incident in the 400 block of 14th Ave. South, authorities said. Hancher was killed and another officer suffered non life-threatening injuries during the shooting. The suspect was also found dead.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident, which was the 37th police shooting in South Carolina in 2020. It is the first this year involving the MBPD.

In 2019, there were 45 shootings involving law enforcement in South Carolina; one involved the Myrtle Beach police.