There’s more to learn about the Holocaust than what can be learned from history textbooks.

That’s why the Charleston Jewish Federation’s high school leadership cohort teaches students, both Jewish and non-Jewish, about the Holocaust in a different way — through real-world cultural, educational and civic activities.

Samantha Krantz, a Remember Program associate with the federation, came up with the idea for a high school cohort after meeting with Charleston and Berkeley educators earlier this year.

“We kept hearing that it’s the students that we needed to engage,” she said.

If the students are engaged and passionate about Holocaust education, Krantz said, they would be able to share that enthusiasm with their fellow students, teachers, principals and parents.

One of the goals of the cohort, Krantz said, is to connect students with resources or information to help them spread Holocaust education and awareness in their own schools.

"We aren't, in any which way, trying to give them direct history of the Holocaust, because that's what their teachers are doing in school," Krantz said, “but give them more innovative ways of how to make them ambassadors in their school.”

Krantz and Erin Boynton, the federation's development associate, posted the application for the cohort in September. Within a week, 10 spots were filled.

First-year Wando High School student Maddie Cahillane has always loved history, and when she learned about the cohort, she jumped on the opportunity to join.

“When I heard about being able to have this experience where I could go out and learn more about the Holocaust and meet people who had been affected and just enhance my knowledge, I was all for it,” she said.

The 12-student cohort meets monthly. It was formally named the High School Holocaust Teen Leadership Cohort, but the students decided to rename it to The Remember Project, Krantz said.

During the group’s first meeting in October, Krantz and Boynton asked the students if they’d ever seen or experienced anti-Semitism in their schools.

All of them said they had.

“That was really incredible to see you that they could see that they’ve all experienced something similar, and they don't have to feel alone with that,” Krantz said.

Cahillane said the experience was eye-opening.

In October, Cahillane and 18 other Wando high school freshmen volunteered as student docents for an international traveling Anne Frank exhibit.

“When I was giving presentations I would hear crude jokes in the background, and it was awful because I'm trying to tell them about this terrible tragedy,” she said. “I'm trying to explain everything and they just wouldn't, you know, get it in their heads that this is something that actually happened it was a terrible thing and we should not joke about it at all.”

One of the goals of the cohort, Krantz said, is to let students know they’re not alone if they’ve experienced anti-Semitism in school and maybe help guide them on how to handle it if they see it happening.

Brock Beaver, the social studies coordinator of academics for Berkeley County School District, agreed.

The group also provides an opportunity to teach students about the Holocaust with a broader global context. The Holocaust is sometimes taught in isolation, he said, but it relates to other challenges the world is facing today.

"There are things and steps they can do to discuss it, recognize it, and even if it's something not as large scale as a genocide but even just bias in conversation, correcting a friend, these are things that I think our youth can learn from, talk about, and have a platform really to discuss human rights as a whole," Beaver said.

After only a few months of joining the cohort, the group has already made an impact on Cahillane.

“I feel like I can recognize it and I can stand up for what's right,” Cahillane said. “Because before, I didn't know what anti-Semitism was. I didn’t know this was actually happening, I thought people had moved past this, but once you learn about it you're like, ‘This is still going on.’”

So far, the group visited Charleston’s Holocaust Memorial in Marion Square and met with the children of Holocaust survivors. They’ve visited a Jewish-owned business and have participated in a Holocaust resource workshop.

Over the next five months, the cohort is scheduled to meet with local city officials to learn about Holocaust remembrance proclamations and host a Holocaust survivors and children of survivors meet-and-greet. In April, they'll participate in a Yom HaShoah community event.

Since many Holocaust survivors are getting older, Krantz said, it's even more important that young people have the opportunity to hear their stories.

"It's up to this next generation of students to really continue on the stories that they're hearing, because they're probably going to be the last generation to hear from a Holocaust survivor," Krantz said.

Next year, she hopes to have applications for the second round of the cohort available for students by August.

The students who "graduate" from the first cohort in May could help usher in the next group of students.