American farmers produce approximately eight times as many apples as pears, so it’s hardly surprising that many children can go years without seeing the latter.

“It’s amazing to watch their face when they bite into a pear and realize it’s juicy and sweet,” said Pat Walker, CEO of Lowcountry Food Bank, which delivers fruit and vegetables directly to community members via its Fresh for All program. “Kids don’t always know fruits. It’s touching to see kids who are 10 years old and never been exposed to blueberries.”

Lowcountry Food Bank is now facilitating more such produce introductions thanks to the recent gift of an additional cooler. According to Walker, the food bank is on track to deliver an additional 26 truckloads of produce to its 300 partner agencies this year.

The food bank has already this year distributed 5 million pounds of produce; its 2018 total was 8.6 million pounds.

Walker stresses the Lowcountry Food Bank strives to deliver healthy food to Lowcountry residents in food insecure situations, so the enhanced ability to give clients a choice of watermelons, strawberries, squash and greens, among other seasonal items, is “huge.”

In addition to giving the food bank more storage space for the fruits and vegetables it purchases, the new cooler should improve the items’ quality and longevity.

While the majority of produce handled by the food bank is distributed or prepared by partner agencies, a portion of it is also freely offered to clients through Fresh for All, which is modeled after a farmers market.

At Fresh for All events, Walker says, “We take a truck into high-need area, and we pop up tents with six to 10 types of produce. Then clients come and choose their produce, so if your family doesn’t like onions, you can leave that for someone else.”

Lowcountry Food Bank anticipates scheduling more Fresh for All events now that the new cooler is in place.