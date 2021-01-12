Lowcountry Food Bank receives donation from Michael Jordan to combat food insecurity

The Lowcountry Food Bank plans to increase its support in North Charleston after a donation from famous basketball player Michael Jordan.

Jordan donated $2 million from his "The Last Dance" documentary proceeds to Feeding America, a nationwide food bank network. The Lowcountry Food Bank will receive a portion of that donation, which Jordan intended to address racial disparities in food insecurity in the Carolinas and Chicago.

Brenda Shaw, the food bank's chief development officer, said the organization wasn't able to disclose the amount specifically received. She said officials plan to direct the donation toward their North Charleston emergency client assistance.

North Charleston is one of the Lowcountry's many food deserts, Shaw said. A food desert is an area with limited access to affordable and nutritious food due to a lack of transportation and full-service grocery stores. It also means an area where the poverty rate is greater than, or equal to, 20 percent of the population.

The COVID-19 pandemic has meant that more people need assistance now than ever before. While 150 people may have come through the food bank's front door in a normal month before the pandemic, now it's closer to 700 people per month, Shaw said.

From March to November 2020, the Lowcountry Food Bank distributed more than 12 million pounds of coronavirus disaster relief food. The food bank serves South Carolina's 10 coastal counties.

Its work has been made harder by declines in retail food donations and the social distancing requirement for volunteer efforts and distributions.

"Certainly, the challenges posed by COVID-19 will continue into 2021," she said. "There is not going to be a magic date when food insecurity is not a problem for many of our neighbors."

Racial disparities in food insecurity mean that people of color often disproportionately face a shortage of food or other necessities. With the donation, Shaw said that in North Charleston, where the food bank has more than 30 partner agencies, they can increase the amount of resources available for those seeking help.

If those partner agencies can build up their capacities, each one helping a greater number of people, then there'll be less of a strain on the network's resources.

Anyone wishing to donate to the Lowcountry Food Bank's COVID-19 food relief efforts can visit lowcountryfoodbank.org/covid19.