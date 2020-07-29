Lowcountry community used environmental law to fight road expansion. Now it's been gutted.

PHILLIPS — In this tiny community east of the Cooper, family land that's been passed down for generations is under threat from a plan to widen a traffic-choked road.

The Phillips Community, founded along Horlbeck Creek in 1875, is a success story in this region for Black families who found economic stability in the aftermath of enslavement. Two of the original land buyers in this area were Black women who led their households, said Richard Habersham, whose family has lived here since it was founded.

But this neighborhood is waiting to hear how many homes would be in jeopardy if a road through the middle of the settlement — S.C. Highway 41 — is expanded to five lanes. An alternative route would send most traffic around Phillips instead; that's the route residents hope will emerge as the final plan.

The community might not have had this chance to make their case to Charleston County leaders if not for the National Environmental Policy Act, a bedrock law known as NEPA, which has been in place without major reinterpretation for half a century.

But for future projects, that review process has been slashed by the Trump administration. Earlier this month, the White House finalized strict time limits on reviews of major infrastructure, like highways, bridges or pipelines. Planners can even buy land for a project before they've even finished considering their options.

"It's really problematic because it just turns the whole thing into a farce," said Kym Hunter, a senior attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center of the time compression.

"You’re just checking boxes," Hunter said. "You’re not actually using it as a decision-making process."

The White House and industry leaders in construction sectors argue the changes will help streamline work that must be done under NEPA. As it stood before, many reviews took several years to complete.

Historic property

The families who live in Phillips today can draw direct lines back to their ancestors who bought plots there just 12 years after the end of slavery on what was formerly the Phillips Plantation.

"They had nothing and they had the wisdom to buy property," Habersham said. "You’re uneducated, but you can, not see the future, but predict how you wanted the future to turn out for your (descendants). That in itself is something."

Habersham is a meticulous chronicler of Phillips' history. In his home, he stores an array of surveying maps, some of which date back centuries. The whole community is considered a cultural asset and is eligible for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places; that cultural heritage is part of the equation in the NEPA review that's under way.

If S.C. 41 does widen through the middle of Phillips, it wouldn't be the first time a road wreaked havoc there. When 41 was originally built in the middle of the 20th century, it forced the relocation of a schoolhouse in its direct path, which was later torn down.

Some homes are so close to the road now, it's hard to conceive of how they could be saved if the road expanded to five lanes.

"We’d just be uprooted," said the Rev. Elijah Smalls, another Phillips resident. His great-great-grandfather, Sepio Smalls, was the largest land buyer in the original settlement.

"We have no way of fighting it, (except) to get people to hear our case," Smalls said.

Weighing options

Charleston County is now weighing two long-term options to relieve the congestion on S.C. 41. One would expand the current two-lane road to five inside Phillips. The other would expand it to just three lanes inside Phillips — to account for a middle turning lane — and expand thoroughfares that wind around it, including Dunes West Boulevard.

Habersham argued that increased traffic on the narrow road comes from the nearby Dunes West and Park West subdivisions, which are in the town of Mount Pleasant. Phillips is an unincorporated piece of land under Charleston County's jurisdiction, but Mount Pleasant surrounds it.

"If it's your problem, you solve the traffic, and not on our backs," Habersham said.

Traffic planners with Charleston County have said a different route around Phillips would provide a better fix because it would be closer to congestion coming from Dunes West and Park West.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie, meanwhile, said routing around the community could prove more damaging because of the additional land that would be acquired. He said residents of the nearby subdivisions worry about a heavier flow of traffic by those neighborhoods, especially because of anticipated growth in nearby Berkeley County.

"The straight shot though where 41 is now, appears to be the (least) damaging, in many ways, of the two alternatives that were selected," he said.

Charleston County will make the final call on the project. A spokesman for the county said staff is planning meetings later this summer to give more information to the public, including an analysis of how much land and how many homes would be affected by each alternative.

Shorter review

At this point, earnest review of long-term solutions for S.C. 41 has been going on for about three years, though the work was discussed long before that.

The changes to the law finalized by the Trump administration now cap environmental reviews at one or two years. Haynie said he didn't think that the length of time spent on S.C. 41 so far had necessarily been a bad thing.

"If it's a process that's very deliberate ... I don't have a problem with it, because once those (natural and cultural) resources are gone, they're gone," Haynie said.

Other changes might make it harder for a layman to take part in the commenting process in the future.

Hunter, of the Southern Environmental Law Center, said public comments now must be highly technical to be considered at all. Arguments like appeals to history in a place like Phillips might not be considered "if they're not saying specifically what the concern is, referencing the page number of where the concern is in the analysis," Hunter said.

Public meetings for these reviews can also be held exclusively online, which might prove useful in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic but leave some out of the conversation.

"These are older residents, and a lot of people don't do internet," Habersham said.

Projects will be subject to the newer, shorter NEPA review starting in September, though the new rule can be retroactively applied to projects that are under consideration now.

Charleston County is not going to change its review process for S.C. 41, spokesman Shawn Smetana said, regardless of the White House's new interpretation of NEPA.