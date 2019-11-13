MOUNT PLEASANT — Following a bruising campaign season in which three out of four council members declined to seek reelection, the town's elected government is almost entirely in the hands of first-time officeholders, and Town Council is evenly divided between men and women for the first time.

“I know, and I’m the first Asian American woman on council, and I believe Brenda (Lopez) Corley is the first Latina woman," said Councilwoman Guang Ming Whitley, who was elected in 2017.

Corley, who is principal of Oceanside Collegiate Academy, grew up in Puerto Rico and moved to the mainland in high school. She was elected to Town Council Nov. 5.

"I don’t think people were elected because of their gender, but because of their vision," said Mayor Will Haynie. “I think it was historic."

Of the four men and four women now on council, all are serving their first terms except for Gary Santos, who has now served twice as long as the other seven combined. Haynie, who votes as a member of council, is halfway through a first term as mayor after serving a partial term on council.

“I think it gives us an opportunity to have a fresh start," Santos said. "It’s always good to take a fresh look at everything we do, and make sure we are doing the right things."

The only council veteran who sought reelection this year, Joe Bustos, was narrowly defeated. He was Haynie's closest ally on council and chaired the influential Planning Committee, in a town where growth and development is a key issue.

“I think they’ll continue on with growth management, and trying to address some of issues like traffic and drainage," Bustos said Wednesday, the day after the new council met for the first time.

Howard Chapman, Corley, Laura Hyatt and Jake Rambo were sworn in and took their seats Tuesday, a week after the election. They join council members elected in 2017: Kathy Landing, Tom O'Rourke, Santos and Whitley.

The newly reconstituted council is already laying the groundwork to further restrict development in Mount Pleasant — the top issue in the last several elections. Measures taken by prior councils include imposing dramatically higher impact fees, limiting annual building permits and temporarily halting apartment construction.

Next, the new council will look at cutting down the maximum allowed height of buildings in some areas of town, particularly near the intersection of Mathis Ferry Road and U.S. Highway 17, and along Bowman Road, where 80-foot buildings are now allowed.

“I hope that we’ve entered a new era where council can work together with a clear vision for Mount Pleasant," Whitley said. “That vision, at least for me, is not urbanization."

Whitley has been chosen by Haynie to chair the Planning Committee. She said that in addition to working on reducing height limits in parts of the town, she'll be taking a critical look at recommendations in the town's proposed Comprehensive Plan that call for areas where dense development would be permitted.

The election came in a year when relationships on council, and between some council members and residents active on social media, have been contentious.

Councilman Jim Owens filed to run for reelection but then dropped out of the race, citing "dissention and bitterness and contempt on social media." But after dropping out of the race, Owens dedicated his Facebook page and his campaign website to keeping Bustos from getting reelected.

Bustos came in fifth in the contest for four seats, and said that "may well have been" due to Owens' efforts.

Bustos was the only council candidate endorsed by Haynie who was not elected. Chapman was the only candidate elected who Haynie had not endorsed, but Wednesday Haynie described Chapman as “a prince of a fellow and a true gentleman.”

Along with Owens, Councilmen Bob Brimmer and Kevin Cunnane declined to seek reelection. Cunnane had openly and repeatedly clashed with Haynie, and Tuesday night addressed the newly seated Town Council.

"Good luck to the seven people of good will up there," said Cunnane, purposefully excluding Haynie from his count of "people of good will." O'Rourke, the eighth council member, was absent the meeting.

"There have been far too many instances of family being dragged into town political squabbles," said Cunnane.

Haynie said an immediate impact of the recent election will be "a return to civility and decency."

With fewer council members in conflict with Haynie, it's more likely that some of his goals — changing the town's legal representation, in particular — will be realized. Haynie and his allies have complained that the town's lawyers were not aggressive enough in challenging developments they found objectionable.

Turnout in the election was light, at just over 16 percent.

In the town's 39 voting precincts, turnout ranged from less than 12 percent of registered voters in six precincts to more than 25 percent in four precincts, with the highest turnout coming in the south end of town.