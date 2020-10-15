Lost story of Charleston's Pvt. Thomas Martin opens up dialogue on policing, racism

Johanna Martin-Carrington knew her great-grandfather's name but didn't know his story.

Two months ago, she was told her ancestor, Thomas Martin, was an African American police officer in Charleston killed in the line of duty in 1870. White U.S. soldiers were charged in the shooting death of Charleston's first Black officer to be killed in service, but the soldiers were never convicted.

At first, Martin-Carrington was shocked at the discovery. Then she became angry.

"Black Lives Matter was needed 150 years ago," said Martin-Carrington, 89.

Martin's story had been lost to history.

The fallen officer was never honored and recognized as a public servant who paid the ultimate price for his work. Also, no one was held accountable for his death.

Those who've been researching the story say it speaks to kinds of injustices often faced by Blacks. It points to the fact that too often, the history of African Americans is intentionally ignored, neglected and disregarded.

A host of Charleston area agencies and organizations are collaborating to not only share the story and attempt to give Martin the honor he's due but also to use Martin as a symbol that could lead to healing and transformation in a city that many say is still divided on issues of race.

The groups and people involved in the effort include the Charleston Police Department, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Rev. Kylon Middleton, the Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy, the Gullah Society and some of Martin’s descendants.

The College of Charleston's Avery Research Center also helped with looking up historical information on Martin's family.

Martin's legacy also ties into what the city's police department is doing when it comes to diversifying its workforce, engaging in community-oriented policing and other improvements amid the wave of national and local protests calling for law enforcement reform.

Arrests but no convictions

On July 21, 1870, Martin responded just before midnight to a disturbance on King Street, where a group of U.S. soldiers were gathered. The officer ordered the men to desist, but they refused. One of the soldiers, Sgt. William A. Johnson, drew a pistol and shot Martin in the right side of his chest. Martin was taken to his home nearby, where he died two hours later on July 22.

Meanwhile, Johnson had fled with two officers chasing him. Johnson shot one of the officers in the kneecap as he continued running toward The Citadel. Johnson was stopped by a soldier at The Citadel's gate, and arrested by the pursuing officer.

Officers never located the gun.

Five U.S. soldiers were arrested. Sgt. Johnson and another soldier were charged with Martin's murder. Three others were charged as accessories.

Charges were dismissed for those charged with accessories, and a trial was held in 1871 for those charged with killing Martin. A jury deliberated for about five hours before returning a "not guilty" verdict.

Genealogists at the Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' said directors for the church's local Family History Center said residents would not have cared whether Johnson had been punished for killing a Black person.

"Any excuse to let him go, they found it," said David Biorn, one of the directors of the center.

According to a Charleston Daily News story on the tragedy, Martin left behind a wife and five children. Researchers believe one of the children died, as only four children are listed in census records.

Money was also raised for the family, suggesting they likely endured economic hardship as a result of losing the family's main provider.

While the police department says Martin is the first African American officer killed in the line of duty, there's speculation over whether he was the city's first Black police officer.

What is known, though, is Martin was well-loved and respected. The newspaper account of his death said, "Martin bore the reputation of a sober, steady and industrious man, and stood high in the police force."

Not much is known about Martin's life before law enforcement. He doesn't appear in 1860 census records. Its likely he and his family were formerly enslaved, as slaves were not counted in the census.

What is known is that for him, as for many African Americans, the tide began to change during Reconstruction. Blacks were emancipated and elected to political positions. In Charleston, African Americans were hired for jobs in public service. Some worked as volunteers for fire companies, said Grant Mishoe, a genealogist with the Gullah Society.

Despite the progress, the evidence of hatred loomed beneath the surface. Martin’s death showed there was still much contempt felt by Whites toward Blacks.

In a state that would soon after the incident enact Jim Crow laws, Martin was not recognized as a fallen officer.

Researchers are glad that the story is now being told.

"It's one of those things that falls through the cracks," Mishoe said. “It's an injustice that needs to be corrected. I’m glad to be a part of it. He needs to be recognized.”

Getting honor and recognition

The Charleston Police Department heard about Martin's story from an officer in Wyoming who was researching police killed in the line of duty. He sent Charleston police a letter, informing them of what he'd learned. Additionally, former law enforcement officer historian Danny Crooks brought the history to the police's attention.

The Charleston County Library provided assistance, working with Charleston police to obtain a copy of Martin's death certificate.

In May, Martin's name was added to the fallen-officer memorial at Brittlebank Park. He was also remembered last month when he was added to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame in Columbia. The African American officer has also been included in the National Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial in Washington, D.C.

"Any officer who dies in the line of duty, serving this community, state and country ... deserves rightful recognition and honor in the highest places," said Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds.

In addition to honoring Martin, the Police Department, Middleton and several others thought now would be the right time to connect with Martin's descendants and also further discuss areas of policing, racial healing and transformation.

Working with the Gullah Society and Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the groups were able to confirm Martin-Carrington's relation to Pvt. Martin.

Martin-Carrington, who serves on the board for the Gullah Society, doesn't know whether her older siblings knew Martin's story. Martin-Carrington suggests the story might've been kept from her as a form of protecting her from the sort of tragedies often faced by African Americans.

"The family never talked about it," she said.

The Charleston Police Department had already been working to improve in areas of diversity and community relations. They hope to use this moment as a chance to talk about those efforts.

Currently, 31 percent of the department's officers are minorities, or underrepresented officers, said spokesman Charles Francis. Of those hired in 2019, 43 percent were underrepresented and 57 percent were White males.

Francis said the department hopes to follow its recruitment mission statement, which recognizes a department known for its "transparency, accountability, fair employment practices and support of social justice and diversity is able to attract a wider array of qualified applicants."

Additionally, several new positions were created as a result of the Police Department’s 2019 Racial Bias Audit. One of them, the director of procedural justice, is responsible for researching evidence-based practices for various goals, such as building better relationships with the community.

Reynolds hopes the upcoming Heal Our City, Heal Our Nation events, which will host conversations on law enforcement and race relations, will play a role in helping to create better unity between police and communities.

"The biggest thing I hope comes out (of the event series) is that we build trust, build relationships and that we unite together," he said. "Right now, we’re very divided.”

Clergy believe healing can take place if people are willing to have honest dialogue. Oftentimes, opportunities for serious conversations are created when tragedies occur. After the 2015 Emanuel AME Church shooting that saw nine Black parishioners killed by a white supremacist, communities collaborated for public discussion that hoped to promote unity.

Afterward, people seemingly moved on. But then the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and several others this year have sparked a wave of protests.

Middleton said the death of Pvt. Martin can be used during these moments of social unrest to help foster healing in a city still suffering of the impacts of systemic racism. Middleton, a Democratic candidate for Charleston City Council District 6 and running against Republican Darryl Griffin and Libertarian Melissa Couture, once led Charleston's Illumination Project.

He hopes the following events series will be a space where people can respect the dignity of one another.