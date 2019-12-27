Two Palmetto Carriage Works horses caused damage to several vehicles Friday afternoon in downtown Charleston.
The incident took place around 3:30 p.m., according to a statement by the company. The horses, Rockstar and Midnight, "took an unsupervised stroll down one block of Market Street."
During that time, the horses' attached yoke "made contact" with several vehicles, according to the statement.
"Fortunately, no horses or people were injured but several cars incurred damage," according to the statement. "Palmetto Carriage Works would like to apologize for today’s incident and we are fully committed to covering the cost of all damage caused by our horses."
A police account of the incident differed.
Inspector Karen Nix, a spokeswoman for the Charleston Police Department, said that one horse became agitated and jumped on two vehicles — a Toyota Tacoma and a Ford Taurus — on South Market Street between Meeting and Church streets.
The carriage's driver followed protocol and tried to move the horse closer to vehicles, Nix said.
One person jumped from the carriage but was not injured, she said. A juvenile occupant of the Taurus was examined by emergency medical services at the scene but didn't require medical transport.
Palmetto Carriage Works employees arrived at the scene, calmed the horses down and escorted them back to the stables, she said.
The company disputed that account, saying that "at no time did a horse 'jump on' a vehicle."
A Palmetto Carriage Works manager could not be reached for further comment or clarification.
In its statement, the company said it makes the safety of their animals, customers and neighbors their top priority.
"As our staff reviews additional procedures and safety measures to ensure this never happens again, Rockstar and Midnight will take the rest of 2019 off to rest and celebrate New Year’s at our farm on Johns Island," the statement said.