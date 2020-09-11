Longtime shrimper Wayne Magwood identified as pedestrian killed in Mount Pleasant crash

A longtime shrimp boat captain who recently retired from his trade was killed by an overturned dump truck Friday morning in Mount Pleasant, authorities have confirmed.

Edwin "Wayne" Magwood, 67, of Mount Pleasant, died at 10:13 a.m. at Coleman Boulevard and Mill Street of blunt force injuries suffered in the crash, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office.

Magwood was a pedestrian, the Coroner's Office said.

An investigating into the crash is ongoing.

Magwood and his boat, the Winds of Fortune, were fixtures on Shem Creek for more than 30 years before he retired and sold the boat earlier this year.

And the Magwood family are prominent names in the shrimping business. Their ties to the water go back more than five generations to the 1930s.

Wayne's father Clarence built Magwood Dock and founded Magwood Seafood and Sons in 1972.

News of the crash and his death spread quickly in the tight-knit community of Mount Pleasant watermen.

Cindy Tarvin, of Tarvin Seafood, called Magwood a friend and mentor who guided her family on their path into the shrimping business.

"The entire shrimping community is hurt and in shock," Tarvin said. "Wayne Magwood brought our entire family into his fold and has been a part of our lives for so long I guess we never expected him to leave us."

The community is heartbroken, she said.

"We will recover, but it will not be anytime soon," Tarvin said.

Jerrel Floyd contributed to this report.