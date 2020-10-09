Longtime SC elementary school teacher in Jasper County dies of COVID-19 complications

First-grade teacher Margie Kidd loved her students.
She spent more than two decades as an educator at Ridgeland Elementary in Jasper County School District.
Kidd, a Hardeeville resident, died Sept. 28 from COVID-19 complications, the Jasper Sun Times first reported. She was 71.
She was nervous about returning to the classroom in person amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, said Essa Jackson, one of Kidd’s daughters.
With her husband recovering from heart surgery, Kidd felt like she had no other choice but to return to work so she could continue to pay the bills, Jackson said.
While Jasper County students started the year online, Kidd and other teachers were required to report to the building each day and attend in-person meetings. Teachers were also required to conduct face-to-face standardized testing for students the week prior to the first day of school, Jackson said.
On Aug. 10, just days after welcoming students back to the classroom for these state-mandated assessments, the school district announced Ridgeland Elementary School would temporarily close after three staff members tested positive.
Teachers were asked to get tested for the virus, quarantine and work from home.
The district has since transitioned to a hybrid model of instruction, where students receive a combination of face-to-face and virtual instruction.
“We lost a most beloved member of our school district family,” district spokesman Travis Washington said in a statement. "She served the people of Jasper County as a professional educator for 26 years."
Grief counselors are available for her co-workers and students, he said.
Washington declined to comment further on Kidd’s death, citing privacy regulations.
Kidd received a teaching degree at a Savannah college before beginning her career as an educator.
Jackson said her mother was honored just last year for being one of the longest-serving teachers at Ridgeland.
“My mom really was just a sweet person and she would do anything she could to help out her students,” Jackson said.
Because of her old age, Kidd would always wear a face shield mask and gloves whenever she left the house, Jackson said, but it wasn’t enough to protect her from the deadly virus that’s killed more than 3,300 South Carolinians.
“I wish everyone would just take precautions to look out for one another,” Jackson said. “Even if you’re not personally affected your actions could affect somebody else.”
Fewer than five COVID-19 cases have been reported among faculty at Ridgeland Elementary and Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School, according to data compiled by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
As of Oct. 8, more than 1,140 cases associated with South Carolina schools statewide.