Longtime Dorchester County Councilman Willie Davis died of natural causes Thursday.
He was 68.
Davis, a Democrat, had represented District 1 in the upper part of the county since 1991 and was running unopposed for re-election this year.
Dorchester County Administrator Jason Ward described Davis as “a gentleman, a servant leader, and a caring person who brought people together.”
“He loved his family and he loved this community,” Ward said. “He was so proud to be from Dorchester County, and he worked tirelessly to make this community a better place.”
Davis served as council vice chairman from 2002 to 2004 and 2007 to 2010 and was also a past president of the St. George NAACP. He was a member of the Lake Marion Regional Water Agency, Dorchester Seniors Inc., the Berkeley Charleston Dorchester Rural Transportation Management Association and the Rosenwald School Board of Directors.
“I have known Willie Davis for over 50 years,” said Councilman George Bailey. “He was a very dear friend and one of the first people I met when I moved to St. George. He looked out for all his constituents and will be very hard to replace. I will miss my friend dearly.”
From the time he was first elected, Davis’ biggest concern was looking out for his constituents.
“We need to have understanding from the lower end that we need to develop the entire county,” he said in a 1992 story in The Post and Courier. He never wavered from that thought.
A native of St. George, Davis earned a bachelor’s degree from Claflin University and a master’s in counseling from South Carolina State University. He worked in Colleton County schools as a teacher and administrator for 36 years.
Davis taught drug abuse prevention classes and wrote the specifications for the Model Me self-esteem course for the state Department of Education, according to the story.
“If I had the authority to do one thing it would be to restrict the cost of sneakers worn to school to no more than $30,” Davis said in 1992. “It’s time to get a kid’s mind off his feet and on what should be going into his head.”
After retiring from education, Davis continued as personal mentor and counselor to local youth.
“There are some people in life that you wish you had known longer or that you could talk to just one more time,” said County Council Chairman Jay Byars. “Willie Davis was just such a man. A natural teacher by calling, his smile and his wit were contagious. His quiet demeanor was calming, and his passion to serve and love his God, his family, and his community are legendary.”
A special election to fill the seat will be held Aug. 28. Filing opens Aug. 7.
Davis is survived by his wife of 38 years, Joyce, and children.
Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced. Flags at all county office buildings will fly at half-staff in memory of him.