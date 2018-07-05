Brian Michael Carmody, a longtime commercial real estate broker in Charleston, died Wednesday. He was 82.
Born Jan. 24, 1936, in Munising, Mich., he was a son of Ronald J. Carmody and Ingrid Rundquist Carmody. He graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in business administration. He began his Charleston real estate career with the Max Hill Co. in 1979, moving on to become president of First Coastal Properties and later founding The Carmody Company in 1992 with his son Charles Carmody. In 1997, The Carmody Co. became the South Carolina coastal market affiliate of CB Richard Ellis, a global real estate firm, and the name changed to CB Richard Ellis/Carmody. CBRE Group Inc. bought the successful affiliate outright in 2013.
Outside of real estate endeavors, Carmody was a founding board member and director of the Hibernian Foundation and past president of the Hibernian Society. He served on the executive board of the Boy Scouts of America and was a founding board member and director with Windwood Farm for Boys, a residential and therapeutic camp in Awendaw for abused, neglected or at-risk children. He also was a past treasurer of the Roper Hospital Foundation.
Surviving are his wife, Linda Stuart Carmody; daughter Cathleen M. Carmody; sons, B. Michael Carmody Jr. and Charles S. Carmody; brother, William W. Carmody; sisters, Bettina Carmody Graber and Karen Carmody Reitz; and five grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 10, at Stuhr's Downtown Chapel of Charleston, followed by a reception at Hibernian Hall from 5-7 p.m. The family will receive friends an hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hibernian Society of Charleston Foundation, 105 Meeting St., Charleston, SC 29401.