Some voters across South Carolina are reporting hours-long waits to cast their Election Day ballots, and local officials say crowds so far suggest a higher-than-normal turnout for a midterm.
In the Lowcountry, officials expected lines to remain long throughout the day.
While Berkeley County Elections Director Adam Hammons didn't have numbers Tuesday afternoon, he said he expected participation to surpass the 2014 midterm election.
"We seem to be busy. Not presidential election busy, but definitely busy for a midterm," he said.
Joe Debney, Charleston County election director, said "lines are heavy everywhere" and precincts would likely remain crowded until the polls close at 7 p.m. Delays were due to a combination of old machines, bad batteries and long lines to check in.
At locations such as Grace on the Ashley Baptist Church in West Ashley, residents said they waited in line for up to three hours. The church was one of a few polling locations in the Charleston area that saw minor equipment issues.
Debney said two of the four check-in laptops were "flickering" as of 9 a.m. due to a faulty power strip. Technicians were dispatched to the polling location on Bees Ferry Road, and the problem was resolved.
Voters are waiting up to three hours to vote at Grace on the Ashley off Bees Ferry Rd. pic.twitter.com/rOnNPk8f6V— Brad Nettles (@BNettlesPix) November 6, 2018
There were no reported issues or malfunctions with the voting machines, Debney said.
On the Charleston peninsula, Debney said Mitchell Math and Science Elementary School had an issue with the power supply to one voting booth, though some prospective voters at the site reported that three machines were not working as of 10:30 a.m. Technicians brought another booth to the polling location.
"It hasn't stopped voting at all," Debney said.
Hour wait in line to vote in Berkeley County. #electionday pic.twitter.com/3zmF8vGasT— Cindy Cloutier (@c_cloutier) November 6, 2018