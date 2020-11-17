Long-awaited utility work on West Ashley's Playground Road to provide drainage improvements

A flood-prone area of West Ashley — along the Playground Road corridor connecting S.C. Highway 61 and U.S. Highway 17 — is getting closer to seeing relief.

After seven years of trying to negotiate with AT&T, a contract crew for the internet and communications provider has closed off a portion of the road so an underground bank of cables and wires can be moved, according to a city official. That means Charleston is closer to finishing about $10 million in drainage repairs there.

"This is something that people in those neighborhoods and surrounding areas have exhibited great patience on," City Councilman Keith Waring, who represents residents in that area, said Tuesday.

Media contacts at AT&T did not provide The Post and Courier with answers to questions about the scope of work, how much of the roadway would be blocked off, how long it will be blocked off and the projected completion and relocation time frame.

Instead, AT&T's lead spokeswoman, Megan Daly, suggested reaching out to the city and provided this emailed statement: "We hope to avoid disruption for residents as much as possible. For this project, the first phase involves placing conduit in the ground. The second phase involves installing cable and will come later in 2021."

City Stormwater Director Matt Fountain said Playground Road from Highway 61 to about Falkirk Drive will be blocked off until about mid-January, with exceptions around the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's holidays.

The underground bank of cables — called a duct bank — is positioned exactly where the city wants to install a culvert and piping.

Fountain said there may be some roadways closures after Jan. 15 as a crew of workers disconnects old wiring and reconnects the new ones in the new bank. Fountain said AT&T said that could last until October 2021.

After that is completed, the city can install 420 linear feat of new pipe, 100 feet of crossing under Playground Road, and 2,440 feet of open channel improvements. The first phase of work included 2,000 feet of concrete box-shaped tunnels and 1,300 feet of ditches.

"There's going to be some inconvenience in the West Forest area and Washington Park neighborhood, too," Waring said. "A little pain before you gain."

The first phase was completed in 2018, and Charleston is waiting to finalize permits on the final $10 million worth of work to better serve the neighborhoods around the baseball field off Playground Road. Residents in the historically African American area face flooding in hard rain that can block them from leaving their homes and sometimes infiltrates their houses.

East Oak Forest Neighborhood Council President Ethaine Smalls has seen flooding in her Shelley Road home six times, most recently in 2015, 2016 and 2017 and as much as four inches of flood water in her home. In 2017, the water stayed for hours.

When it starts to rain, Smalls and her husband check the tides to see if they need to move their cars. The couple has swapped out carpeting for hard floors. There's no throw-rugs and when it rains, shoes are lifted off the floor. If she hasn't spent $100,000 on repairs from flooding, Smalls said it must be close.

"For me, when we have a rainy day I'm just praying 'I hope the tide is not high,'" Smalls said.