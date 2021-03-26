Long awaited Summerville park to be finished and opened to the public by 2022

SUMMERVILLE — Turning a wooded area surrounding Eugene Sires Elementary School into a large public park has been in the works since 2011 in Dorchester County.
Now by 2022, the more than 300 acre Pine Trace Natural area is expected to be completed and be one of the county's largest natural park spaces. The second, is the upcoming Ashley River Park that sits at 85 acres.
"When Pine Trace opens it will more than double the parkland in our system," said Eric Davis, the parks and recreation director for Dorchester County. "I am very happy to know our citizens will soon be able to enjoy this resource."
Some of the amenities to be added when its finished include hiking trails, kayaking, fishing, a youth camping space, a playground and a disc golf course.
The area now is mostly wooded but goal is to maintain the park's tree canopy while also offering low impact activities.
A lot of the grand trees in the space sit at more than 100 years old. The area also includes a large pond.
“This was the property that kind of started it all," said Dorchester County Councilman Jay Byars, who was on council in 2011 when the Pine Trace property was purchased by the county.
A master plan for the park was recently approved this month, finally giving residents an idea of what to expect. One of the reasons that it took so long for a project to take off in the area was because the county didn't hire its first parks and recreation staff member until 2014.
Another, was that a wetland delineation for the Pine Trace had expired. That delineation details the location of wetlands. When a new one was performed around 2017, the wetland footprint had grown.
Following the wetlands moving under perpetual protection and county voters approving the spending of $38 million on park projects in 2019, $4.5 million was allocated to complete the Pine Trace Natural Area.
In a Pine Trace Public Feedback Survey, more than 80 percent of respondents were either slightly or very satisfied with the park plan. A few of the complaints on the park have been around crime.
Nearby residents have highlighted issues to officials around safety with some people misusing the area since it's not heavily monitored at this time. Councilman David Chinnis said he agrees that its obvious that people go back there.
“It’s woods now," he said.
As the area gets more attention and becomes less secluded, county officials expect the crime concerns to change.
Pam Zanowski works with the Friends of Dorchester County Parks, a volunteer-led nonprofit that focuses on supporting county park projects. She said the group is excited that the Pine Trace Natural Area is preserving a space that could've been a housing development.
Prior to being purchased by the county, the land was slated to be a residential community.
“It's going to be a great addition to the community and its really well needed," she said.
According to Davis, since a lot of the more lengthy permitting procedures have already been completed, they expect construction to start as early as this fall.