YWCA Greater Charleston moves all MLK Celebration events online because of pandemic

Black people have been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Infection rates, death rates, and job-loss rates all are higher among African Americans compared with their White counterparts.

Overall, Black people are more likely than Whites to hold “essential” jobs that require them to leave the relative safety of their homes and face greater risk of exposure to the virus. And they are less likely than others to have affordable access to adequate health care.

The reason for these disparities, experts note, is the long history of racial discrimination and inequity in the U.S.

This is the backdrop of this year’s annual MLK Celebration, presented by the YWCA Greater Charleston, with support from the city of Charleston.

It begins Sunday, with the first of three big public events — the ecumenical service featuring speaker Darrell Jackson. A parade and poetry slam also is planned, along with the MLK Business and Professional Summit for which businesswoman and philanthropist Anita Zucker will deliver the keynote address. But this year, because of the ongoing pandemic, all events will be presented online.

The annual King Day at the Dome in Columbia, set for 10 a.m. Jan. 18, also will "go virtual" to ensure the safety of its participants. The event this year is themed “Where do we go from here?” and will address education, health care, economic sustainability, political engagement and criminal justice.

YWCA Greater Charleston staff members have gained valuable experience presenting virtual events in recent months, and they were prepared early to shift the events of Martin Luther King Jr. weekend to digital platforms, said executive director LaVanda Brown.

“We were trying to be extremely cautious, but wanted to go ahead and have a plan,” she said. By September last year, Brown and her team knew that at least a portion of the celebration would be online, and by November, as pandemic infection and death rates began spiking again, they knew the whole thing would need to be virtual, even the parade.

The YWCA partnered with WCVD News 2 to solicit videos (3-5 minutes in length) from bands, dance teams, businesses, churches, schools and others. Videos not more than a minute long from elected officials and community leaders also are included. Poets interested in the Youth Speak-Out Poetry Slam also can upload videos. Monday, Jan. 11, is the last day for entries. Go to https://www.counton2.com/MLKDay/.

Register for the ecumenical service at https://www.ywcagc.org/mlk-ecumenical.html. Register for the summit at https://www.ywcagc.org/mlk-summit.html. Register for the blood drive at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.

The YWCA knows that celebrating the legacy and message of Martin Luther King Jr. is important, but so is embracing that legacy to push for continued change. That’s what the Racial Equity Institute programming is all about, Brown said.

The Racial Equity Institute, based in Greensboro, N.C., creates structures to sustain anti-racist work, analyzes racism’s cultural and historical roots, consults with organizations interested in addressing institutional racism and rooting it out, and teaches anti-racism strategies to leaders in business, public service, education, the arts and other sectors.

The organization deploys instructors to communities with local partners that host their workshops and webinars. The YWCA now is preparing for Phase Two of the workshops. For more information, and to sign up, go to https://www.ywcagc.org/racial-equity-institute.html.