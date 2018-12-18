David Wagenbrenner checks on a light in a candy cane, part of his Christmas light display in Charleston, on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, . Wagenbrenner said he had been setting up lights since 2011 to bring back the Christmas spirit like it used to be when he was younger. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
The North Pole Express mailbox is a new addition to David Wagenbrenner's Christmas display that is now up to almost 10,000 individual lights at his home in Wagener Terrace. He said he would love to see a letter addressed to Santa in there and would fulfill the request. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Preston McFarlane, 10, peaks his head out of the car as he and Michell McFarlane and Tom McFarlane watch a light display on Taggert Circle in Goose Creek on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Caleb Sauls, 3, and his grandmother Brooke Parker walk along Mount Pleasant Street in Charleston's Wagener Terrace neighborhood one evening. Sauls' eyes widen as he gets closer to the bright lights of David Wagenbrenner’s Christmas display.
Sauls, wearing his plastic fireman's helmet, inches closer and sees the inflatable "PAW Patrol" dog Marshall with matching head gear.
Every day when the sun sets and the lights are turned on, Caleb walks with his dad or another family member to see the lights, of course with his fireman's helmet perched on his head.
"If you count all of the individual lights, there are roughly around 10,000,” says Wagenbrenner.
Since 2011, when he returned to Charleston from traveling for a profession in wrestling, he has been adding more and more to his display. It started, he says, as an effort to bring the Christmas spirit back to Charleston from what he had remembered growing up here.
“Since then, even more houses every year are decorating, and it is a great thing to see more of the spirit downtown,” he adds.
The lights start to go up immediately after Thanksgiving and come down after New Year's. And Wagenbrenner is always thinking about what’s next.
With an idea of adding music to the display or a movie that plays, this year he added something small: A second mailbox near the front gate with the words "North Pole Express" on the side. He says it would be great to see a letter in there addressed to Santa. Although he wouldn’t dress up in the red coat, he says he would have to fulfill the request.
The Christmas spirit and the dazzle of light displays certainly isn’t limited to the Charleston peninsula.
While driving through Goose Creek's Liberty Hall Plantation, a flicker of light brightens the road. Anyone whose car pulls up to 311 Taggert Circle and has the radio dialed to 88.1 FM can experience the real magic.
The house has almost 62,000 lights, according to owners Steven and Laura Richburg.
Steven Richburg says his passion dated back to when he was a child helping his dad hang the lights and decorate the tree. When he and his wife Laura bought their house in 2015, he decided that he wanted to be one of "those” people who put on big shows.
This is their fourth year adding more and more to the display, along with choosing a different nonprofit to raise donations for each year.
“This year we’re partnered with the Berkeley Animal Center. We love being able to give back tour community,” Laura Richburg says.
“We have our own radio station that we use every year. If you want to stay nice and warm in your car you can listen from there, or get out,” she adds.
The combination of seeing faces — kids and adults alike — light up in the Christmas spirit and raise awareness for nonprofits is why they love doing this. But Steven Richburg’s ultimate goal is to appear on "The Great Christmas Light Fight" on ABC, a TV series that showcases spectacular Christmas displays in America.
Caleb Sauls, 3, wears his fireman's helmet as he and his grandmother Brooke Parker come to see their neighbor's Christmas light display on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2018 in Wagener Terrace in downtown Charleston. Caleb loves to look at the inflatable Marshall from Paw Patrol every night when the lights go on. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
The North Pole Express mailbox is a new addition to David Wagenbrenner's Christmas display that is now up to almost 10,000 individual lights at his home in Wagener Terrace. He said he would love to see a letter addressed to Santa in there and would fulfill the request. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Matthew Pridgen with his children Hope Pridgen, 1, Luke Pridgen, 4, and Whit Pridgen, 6, look at David Wagenbrenner's Christmas display on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 in Charleston. Matthew said they always drive by on their way home to see the lights. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
