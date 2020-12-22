Waccamaw Indian People in SC seek federal recognition and benefits that come with it

Chief Harold “Buster” Hatcher of the Waccamaw Indian People is a friendly and determined man. He’s happy to talk about the history and status of the Waccamaw, and about Native American traditions, cultures and challenges in South Carolina.

But he’s wont to insert a few epithets and some profanity into the conversation. After 30 years trying to gain official federal acknowledgment of his tribe, the 71-year-old Aynor resident said he continues to encounter obstacles, some of which don’t entirely make sense.

So, he curses the Bureau of Indian Affairs and its stringent requirements; he curses the politicians whose careers certainly don’t depend on the votes of Indigenous people (who comprise only 0.5 percent of the state’s population); and he curses the hypocrisy of U.S. policies and practices.

At the heart of the Waccamaw Indian People’s ongoing effort to gain formal federal recognition — and the reason Hatcher’s blood boils — is a pair of troublesome dilemmas.

One is procedural. The other is a matter of justice.

But before we get into that, let’s consider what “federal acknowledgment” means, why Native American tribes might want it, and why it elicits such profanity from Hatcher.

To get federal recognition, a tribe must petition the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs, showing that it meets seven mandatory criteria: (a) it has existed as a community on a continuous basis since 1900; (b) more than half of the group comprises a distinct community that can trace its origins to “historical times”; (c) the group has a formal political and social structure, including leaders with authority over members, since “historical times”; (d) the tribe can show governing documents, including membership criteria; (e) the group has remained an autonomous political entity since “historical times”; (f) no one in the group is a member of a different acknowledged tribe; and (g) Congress has not expressly forbid a federal relationship.

Those are a lot of anthropological, genealogical and historical hoops to jump through, and Hatcher isn’t altogether happy about it. But, if he succeeds, he and his people potentially will benefit from services that include special grants and government-backed loans, tax benefits, support for business development, help protecting natural resources, a range of social services, and assistance with infrastructure projects.

Most importantly, he said, the Waccamaw will find it easier to practice and uphold their cultural and spiritual traditions. They will have an incentive to forge closer bonds with one another, to pass on what they know to future generations, to channel the past and celebrate the present.

Carolyn Dillian, professor of anthropology at Coastal Carolina University, is trying to help. She is spearheading the organization of an exhibit about the Waccamaw, slated to open at the Horry County Museum in April. The show is a result of a partnership between the school, museum and tribe, she said. Students will conduct research, gather materials (informational and physical) and, in so doing, learn about local descendant communities and their histories. Hatcher and his people stand to gain from an effort that likely will produce additional documentation the tribe can use in its petition to the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

The impacts could be significant, helping the Waccamaw reinforce a sense of identity and educating museum-goers about the state’s Indigenous people, Dillian said.

“You hear that Native American communities were driven away, or killed, or absorbed by other tribes,” she said. “While there was a lot of that, there are still many Indian communities here. They didn’t just disappear.”

Who makes the rules

Baked into the status of a federally acknowledged tribe is something akin to the old “separate-but-equal” doctrine once upheld by the United States government with regard to African Americans, a doctrine that, in the 1950s, was rejected by the courts as inherently racist.

An officially recognized Indigenous tribe achieves a peculiar status, one that grants them certain special rights, but also can deny them easy access to what other Americans take for granted, Hatcher and others said. That’s the moral dilemma.

The procedural problem is a result of cultural differences. Native Americans often do not have documentation proving they existed during “historical times.”

“Before contact (with colonial settlers), we didn’t have birth and death certificates, courts, files, a place to store records,” Hatcher said. “We didn’t even write.”

Theirs was an oral tradition. The name granted a baby at birth often was changed when the individual came of age, and perhaps changed again later in life. Genealogy wasn’t something recorded in a book and maintained over generations.

The basic problem with the petitioning process for federal acknowledgement is that Western practices are imposed on Indigenous people whose value systems and cultural inheritance differ from those who determined the rules, Hatcher and Dillian said.

Perhaps the biggest difference has to do with the concept of ownership. Native American people considered themselves stewards of the land, striving to live in balance with nature. White settlers assigned deeds to the land and transferred “ownership” to themselves, determining its monetary value and imposing a system of financial transactions utterly foreign to indigenous tribes.

Once land became property, and its ownership transferred to European settlers, those settlers suddenly wielded terrific power over local tribes. Many of the Native Americans who managed to survive the triple onslaught of disease, slavery and war, eventually were forcibly removed from their lands. The Cherokee of South Carolina’s Piedmont region, for example, were transferred first to Florida, then to Oklahoma in a massive federal operation that became known as the Trail of Tears.

The movement and mixing that resulted from colonial settlement of North America often made it difficult for Native people to maintain a sense of tribal identity.

Complicating matters for the Waccamaw is the fact that Eastern tribes trace their existence, and first contact with European settlers, to way before the formation of the United States government. This makes it far more difficult for many Eastern Native communities to assemble the necessary documentation required to obtain federal acknowledgment. The signed treaties and written receipts just don’t exist.

A seat at the table

Back then, in the 1500s and 1600s, tribes were quickly decimated by disease and violence, their surviving members often enslaved and moved about.

Starting in 1790, the U.S. Census did not count them as Natives, preferring “free people of color” or “mulatto,” according to Christopher Judge, anthropology instructor and assistant director of Native American Studies at the University of South Carolina Lancaster.

“They become invisible almost by design in the 1790 census,” Judge said.

And that adds yet more difficulty to the task of documenting a state tribe’s continuous presence.

In the West, instead, encounters between settlers and Indigenous people occurred after the birth of the nation and, as a consequence, it’s easier to find references to Native Americans in newspaper clippings and government records.

The U.S. government has officially acknowledged nearly 600 Native American communities across the continent. More than half of them are in Alaska and California, 227 and 110 respectively. By way of comparison, Connecticut and Massachusetts have two each; North and South Carolina each have one.

In South Carolina, the Catawba Indian Nation, based in York County, lost its federal recognition in 1959, but managed to regain it in 1993. Historically, the Catawba, a Southeastern Siouan-speaking tribe of the Carolina Piedmont originally referred to as Iswa (people of the river), provided support to colonial Patriots fighting the British in exchange for help keeping other tribes at bay.

They once dominated a vast landscape through which the long Catawba River flowed, but smallpox and war took many lives. They sometimes mixed with the Waccamaw, who lived just south of Catawba territory.

Some Eastern tribes secured government recognition through court challenges or by appealing to Congress, but those methods can come with strings attached, Hatcher said. For example, the Catawba are subject to state restrictions on gaming, a major source of income for several Native American communities.

State recognition is nice, but it comes with few practical advantages. Of South Carolina’s 16 Native American communities, nine are recognized by the state as “tribes.” Four more are recognized as less formally organized “groups,” and two are designated “special interest organizations.”

Only the tribes can gain a seat at the table of the Commission for Minority Affairs to discuss ideas and concerns. The other Native communities merely observe. The tribes can make recommendations, but do not constitute a policy-making body and control no budget.

At the federal level, the Bureau of Indian Affairs does have a prescribed budget, and spends funds on initiatives for nearly 600 acknowledged groups. Adding more tribes means diluting the pot of money, Hatcher and Dillian said. If the Waccamaw join the list, then some tribe somewhere else stands to get less than it did before.

Without federal recognition, the tribe cannot assert its identity culturally or commercially, Hatcher said. It can’t sell a Waccamaw-branded product or service. It can't easily secure the bones of the dead or the artifacts of its people. With federal recognition, the tribe becomes self-reliant, though it has access to only a tiny fraction of the land it once used.

Trying to get land back through court challenges, in an effort to strengthen the community and bolster its assets, strikes Hatcher as a non-starter. Why punish current and future generations of White people who own that land today? They did nothing wrong.

'Pieces of a puzzle'

Cheryl Cail, vice chief of the Waccamaw, has been working hard to gather all the documentation she can find in support of the federal petition. She found reference to a 1716 trading post near the Pee Dee River, one of several established by the British colonists to jumpstart commerce with the Waccamaw, Santees, Sampits, Winyahs, Pee Dees and Seewees.

It was during this brief period of about 25 years that disease, violence and liquor took their heaviest toll on local Native American communities. By the 1715 census, the Waccamaw, who once numbered perhaps 20,000, now counted just over 600 individuals living in six villages.

In 1720, the Yamasee War, which engulfed the Waccamaw and other tribes, resulted in colonial dominance and ended most trade with Indigenous people seemingly too few in number to count, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Records show a 1755 skirmish at a White settlement involved Cherokee, Natchez, Pee Dee and Waccamaw people, though it’s unclear where exactly this happened and how many were involved.

“When you look at the history of our people, it’s kind of like putting the pieces of a puzzle together,” Cail said.

Dillian, who has classes to prepare and an exhibit to plan, looks upon this effort by the Waccamaw with a historical perspective.

“The tribes 150 years ago played by the rules of the U.S. government and assimilated and became farmers and shopkeepers and moved into the cities and adopted the Christian religion,” she said. But the rules keep changing. “They’re the ones being punished today. ... It’s time for outsiders to stop telling Native American people what’s right for them, and let Native American people decide what’s right for themselves and their communities.”

Federal acknowledgment, which results in a government-to-government relationship between the tribe and the U.S., would enable the Waccamaw to make their own rules and to regain some modest control over their destiny.

“It’s not about land or gaming,” she said. “It’s about the ability to speak for themselves as a sovereign entity.”

Hatcher could not agree more.

He recalls the years before 2005, when his son was in school.

“He would tell people I was chief,” Hatcher said. “But the state didn’t (yet) acknowledge the Waccamaws, so the kids just thought he was full of (expletive).”

The prospect of self-determination after centuries of oppression is what motivates Hatcher to push forward with the petition, to find reason for hope, to strain under the weight of the bureaucracy, to grimace and curse.

He does it, he said, for all the dead and lost, and for those who remain.