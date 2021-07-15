Victoria Smalls appointed new director of Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor

The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor has named a new executive director to run the nonprofit group dedicated to preserving and promoting the cultures and traditions of Black people in the rice-growing regions of the Southeast.
Victoria Smalls will assume the helm on July 26. Smalls, who is from St. Helena Island, is a park ranger with the Reconstruction Era National Historical Park Beaufort. She is a public historian and educator who served on the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor commission from 2016 to 2020.
As director, she will “create and build strategic alliances to strengthen the preservation and stimulation of Gullah Geechee people and communities within the global corridor,” according to a press release.
The group was formed in 2006 by Congress, and its coastal territory ranges from southern North Carolina to northern Florida, where a chain of sea islands are embedded in a marshy, intertidal landscape that enslaved-Africans transformed into a multitude of rice farms.
In 2013, the U.S. secretary of the interior and the National Park Service approved the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Management Plan to recognize the important contributions of Gullah Geechee people, as well as their history, traditions and origins. The corridor serves as an umbrella organization that has helped draw attention to various groups and projects within its domain.
The National Trust for Historic Preservation's African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund is providing more than $3 million in grants to 40 sites and organizations, including two within the corridor's territory: the Sapelo Island Cultural and Revitalization Society and St. Simon’s African American Heritage Coalition.
Among Smalls’ most important initial tasks is to guide the corridor through its reauthorization process this year.
Dionne Hoskins-Brown of Savannah chairs the commission and leaves the role of acting director.
“I am absolutely ecstatic that we are able to place someone as capable as Ms. Smalls at the helm of our organization,” she said in a statement. “She is eminently qualified, uniquely prepared, and profoundly representative of the community.”
Messages left for Smalls seeking comment on July 15 weren’t answered.
In a statement, she said: “I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to advance the great work of the Commission, where I can serve the Corridor in a focused capacity, as an advocate and connector, promoting the magnificent richness of the culture, sharing the beauty of the people, and helping to support and uplift our communities.”
Smalls began her cultural preservation work at the Penn Center on St. Helena Island in 2012 and served five years as director of history, art and culture, and director of the center's York W. Bailey Museum. She briefly worked at the International African American Museum as program manager before returning to the Penn Center in 2019.
She has also served as a commissioner with the S.C. African American Heritage Commission, the Joyner Institute for Gullah and African Diaspora Studies at Coastal Carolina University and, most recently, as a park ranger in Beaufort.
Michael Allen, a retired park ranger and an architect of the corridor, acknowledged that the organization has gone through some ups and downs since its founding in 2006 and expressed confidence in Smalls.
He said he advised her to keep the faith and work to engage communities along the Southeast coast, raising awareness of the history and legacy of Gullah Geechee people.
"I think she is just the person, coming at the right time, as we begin to reimagine our role ... as people of Gullah persuasion," Allen said.