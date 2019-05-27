She served 10 years in the military. Four times she went to Afghanistan. She accompanied Special Forces on many missions. Once, she was caught within the dangerous perimeter of an improvised explosive device and suffered a serious concussion when it detonated.
But Rebekah Edmonson remained true to her duties, especially the training of Afghan combatants. She was an American leader determined to help the local population fight Taliban forces, so their country might eventually be free of oppression and violence.
Edmonson’s students? They were all young women.
Today, Edmonson is a 37-year-old student majoring in sociology at the College of Charleston. She thinks about those young Afghan women every day. She worries that she didn’t have enough time with them, that she left them underprepared to confront the harsh realities of sectarian conflict.
She dreams of returning to continue her work.
But, for now, she will earn her degree. And, in partnership with friend and fellow Afghanistan war veteran Kyle McKibben, she will develop a new nonprofit — Still Serving — that will provide aid to returning vets.
The idea for Still Serving spun out of an independent study. McKibben and Edmondson interviewed eight veterans over 14 weeks, assessing the social repercussions of veteran reintegration — how it can be difficult to re-enter civilian life — and they decided something had to be done.
“The better our veterans can be when they come home, the better our country can be,” McKibben said.
Often, young people are 18 and 19 years old when they enter the military, and they haven’t learned basic life skills: how to open and manage a bank account, manage a budget, negotiate a lease. And, in the military, most everything is taken care of, McKibben said. They are provided room and board, they are instructed what to do and when, they have easy access to health care and other services.
So the learning curve once they are back in the civilian world can be steep, he said.
“Suddenly, you are in charge of everything.”
Edmondson hopes the project, in its early stages, can bust through stigmas and bring vets and non-vets together. Those with military experiences have skills that can be applied effectively to everyday life, she said. And veterans, even those suffering from PTSD, can make a positive impact on their communities, if we help them and let them.
“Even if you’ve been through traumatic experiences, you can use that to connect to other people in the community,” Edmondson said. Vets can help build bridges.
And she doesn’t mean that only figuratively. Vets, she said, can literally build bridges. They can join response and recovery teams after natural disasters, they can apply their training to assist others.
Edmondson and McKibben are in the process of setting up the nonprofit. Eventually, Still Serving could become a for-profit contractor, she said. Perhaps it can extend its work overseas.
On April 25, the Atlantic Institute honored them at the Charleston Peace and Dialogue Award Dinner with its Impact and Innovation Award for their work on Still Serving.
Meeting at college
Edmondson and McKibben met at the College of Charleston, but they served together briefly in Afghanistan — in the same place, at the same time — without knowing it. When they met on campus, they bonded, both said.
A member of the National Guard, then Army Reserve, Edmondson joined combat missions and trained Afghan women to fight. She grew up in St. Louis, but lived in several places with her family before settling in Las Vegas at 19. Soon after, she enlisted.
McKibben, 38, served in a Navy cargo battalion, transporting gear and personnel, inspecting and repairing vehicles, serving as a sort of customs officer. He was born in Muncie, Ind., and spent his teenage years in Seneca playing music. He attended Middle Tennessee State University, where he studied music production.
“I loved my time in the military,” he said. “You do something bigger than yourself. I just couldn’t pass that opportunity up, I guess.”
Both students are benefiting from the Post-9/11 GI Bill.
“I wouldn’t be able to be in school if it wasn’t for that; I wouldn’t have been able to buy my house,” McKibben said. He’s a manager at Firestone on James Island, a job that helps pay the bills, he said.
McKibben said it will be essential for the work of the nonprofit to do more than help vets transition to civilian life; it must empower them to help others. It’s hard to be a victim when you have agency and power, he said.
Edmondson said her work with coalition forces on the training program gave her a valuable purpose, one she hopes she can continue to pursue.
“It’s hard to imagine doing anything else,” she said.
In Afghanistan
Edmondson started training Afghan women in 2011. By 2016, the U.S. was drawing down and defunding much of its activity in Afghanistan. She was solidifying relationships with her pupils, developing trust and compassion and toughness, when her deployment ended abruptly, she said.
“You no longer have U.S. female advocacy and training,” she said, expressing worry over the women she got to know, women who were forced to cope with too many leadership changes.
Even after her official military deployments ended, she continued to travel to Afghanistan as a contractor, she said. But that, too, wound down.
Her last months in the military were difficult, she said. Her brain injury resulted in symptoms that caused pain, irritability and sleeplessness. It was diagnosed properly only after she returned to the United States. And the experience got her thinking about the stigmas associated with post-traumatic stress disorder and other military-related ailments.
“So I think a part of it, for myself, is trying to overcome that stigma when I hear the term ‘brain injury',” she said.
She also wants to address moral injuries, the community impacts of undertreated wartime trauma, both physical and psychological.
She also takes great pride in her service as a female combatant.
“I liked the idea that the military would allow women to serve in combat roles,” Edmondson said. “I felt like I was part of this movement in paving the way.”
It could be grueling work.
“Nobody enjoys getting shot at, seeing death,” she said. “My role was to engage with women and children. So when you see one of those injured or killed, it’s a very difficult thing to manage.”
Edmondson said it’s the right time for her to move on.
“I enjoyed (the military) in some regards, it was an exciting period of my life, going out and doing daring things, but it started to take its toll,” she said.
And it caused her to ask questions.
“What is this for? What price do we pay for freedom back home?”
Still Serving, she said, can be a bridge that connects men and women in uniform with the rest of us. And, in so doing, it might help answer those questions.