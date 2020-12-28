Trident Literacy Association adapts to increased demand during coronavirus pandemic

The demand did not subside after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Trident Literacy Association to shut down its classrooms and migrate its GED and English-as-a-second-language courses online.

Many Spanish-speakers in the Charleston area still needed language lessons. And many of their children still needed to prepare for kindergarten.

But to say that all the course work went “online” is perhaps a stretch. Not all of TLA’s clients have workable computers or Wi-Fi, noted Executive Director Eileen Chepenik. So teachers often assemble materials in physical form and make them available for pick-up.

Some tutors resort to teaching by telephone. Or email.

Whatever the challenges, the work goes on, Chepenik said.

Trident Literacy Association has around 250 students enrolled now and about a third, over 80 of them, are in the ESL program, occupying 16 virtual classrooms. The GED and ESL programs each have about 100 people on the wait list, Chepenik said.

About 80 volunteers get the gears turning.

Demand is up partly because the pandemic has slowed things down. It’s not unlike the recession of 2008, when enrollment doubled, Chepenik said.

“People aren’t working and know they have to increase their skills (for) when economy turns around.”

Teaching online requires more time, effort and flexibility.

“There’s no such thing as a normal workday anymore,” she said.

Some tutors teach in the evenings and on weekends. Others work around students’ schedules.

A big barrier is limited access to adequate computers and connectivity. Trident Literacy Association lends out Chromebooks, but that might do no good if the client can’t connect it to Wi-Fi.

“I don’t know how many students are not being served because of that, but I’m sure a lot,” Chepenik said.

Trish Elsie, ESL program manager, said the student-teacher ratio now is 7-to-1, a reduction to accommodate the new protocols. Fees have not changed. Neither has the mission: to help students gain enough language proficiency to be able to converse with others and function independently in society at large.

“The majority of our students are looking for economic upward mobility in their job, which is going to come from English proficiency, or an ability to communicate better with the teachers of their kids,” Elsie said.

The online environment offers certain advantages: More people can be reached, and more material can be made available to them. But it also requires more teacher training, Elsie said.

“It’s a slow process,” she said. “A lot of patience is involved, a lot of trial and error. But if you do everything from the heart, the outcome is going to be what you want.”

It’s likely, she said, that online courses will remain an option even after the pandemic subsides. The effort to adapt in recent months come with a silver lining: an ability to recruit more volunteers, maintain more flexible hours and reach more students.

While the adults are learning English, their young children need to be occupied, so TLA offers a classroom curriculum to kids 18 months to 4 years old.

This is a childcare service imbued with lessons that teach the kids school readiness skills, said Childhood Program Instructor Gloria Cabarroguis.

They are exposed to simple tests, practice their English, improve fine and gross motor skills, learn the alphabet and hone their social skills — all in anticipation of kindergarten.

Of course, Cabarrogius has had to take her lesson to Zoom, and sometimes she works with the students according to a schedule independent of their parents.

You do what you must to keep reaching those in need.

Chepenik said the organization also is adapting to new fundraising practices and opportunities. She secured a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan, which has helped, but she worries about raising sufficient funds to pay for programming that, with the pandemic, has become more expensive.

“It’s labor intensive to teach online,” she said.

But she’s confident her team will figure it out.