Reading about his cat on CNN was not what Patrick de la Peña had in mind for his free time in Charleston after he left his job last month.
But last week, that's exactly what happened.
While de la Peña and his fiancée have been teaching Sherlock, a 2-year-old Siberian forest cat, to perform tricks most of her life, it wasn’t until this summer that thousands began watching her stunts, from handshakes to spins, that could impress even a dog owner.
De la Peña’s first two videos on his new YouTube channel “Pat and Cat” each garnered nearly 40,000 views in less than a month.
Tuesday, they premiered their third episode, which shows how Sherlock learned to high five.
"I subscribe to this idea that we undervalue the depth of connection we can have with cats in general," de la Peña said. "They're (seen as) kind of accessory pets, and it's easy to do that because they don't require much."
While teaching tricks to dogs is often just part of the process of raising one, many people view it as an insurmountable task when it comes to cats. They act more aloof than dogs, and so their attitude turns people off from trying, de la Peña said.
He's trying to change that perception. Uploading videos to YouTube was a result of wanting to promote his philosophy about cats, but also as a side project during his period of unemployment.
De la Peña created the channel after quitting his job as an engineer at Bosch. He's headed to law school in Florida in the fall, and the videos were a fun way to fill the time. He wants to continue making his cat trick videos a weekly occurrence even though he's moving south at the end of the month.
The videos also have fostered collaboration between de la Peña and Corey Webb, often known in Charleston circles by his musician name, Billie Fountain. Webb created the background music for the videos and offered editing expertise along the way.
While there are tons of cat videos scattered across the internet, de la Peña says his YouTube channel functions essentially as a library for people to learn more about the possibilities of training their cats, he said. It's a fun and engaging way to promote new perceptions about felines.
"Not only are these tricks absolutely adorable for your Tinder dates to witness, but I believe that teaching your cat tricks is a great way to bond with them in meaningful ways," de la Peña says in a video.