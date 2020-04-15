The extraordinary achievement of South Carolina's Holocaust survivors

A generation of survivors mostly has vanished. Few are left to tell their stories.

No longer can they remind us about what happened in the camps and ghettos, on the transports and death marches. We cannot listen to their accounts of family trauma, firing squads, frozen flesh, resistance.

Many of Charleston’s Holocaust survivors are gone. Pincus and Renee Kolender are gone. Charles Markowitz is gone. Margot Freudenberg is gone. Leon and Guta Blass Weintraub are gone. Rose Goldberg is gone. Others, too.

But their children and grandchildren are with us, and this simple fact reveals something important about the legacy of so many Holocaust survivors. The beginning of their lives was defined by suffering and loss. After the war, they sought normalcy — and, for the most part, achieved it.

They established themselves in a new place, learned a new language, joined a community, started careers, raised children, became grandparents. They created opportunity for themselves and generations to come.

“The survivors were reluctant heroes,” said Martin Perlmutter, retired director of the Jewish Studies Program at the College of Charleston. “Their charge was to succeed in family life, in business and in community life. Their mantras of ‘Never Again’ and ‘Tikkun Olam’ (repair the world) were an affirmation of the importance of that normalcy. And their incredible success against overwhelming odds is their enduring legacy.”

Luck of the draw

Larry Freudenberg’s father, Henry, was 10 years old when, on the night of Nov. 9, 1938, German paramilitary forces, joined by many civilians, destroyed synagogues and Jewish businesses throughout the country and arrested 30,000 men.

The Freudenberg family had been hit hard — first by the economic depression, which destroyed H&L Freudenberg Department Store in the city of Essen, and then by the war. Even before Kristallnacht, Jewish schools were closed and the imperiled lives of Germany’s Jewish residents were circumscribed.

Henry and his parents Margot and Walter already were in hiding and would remain out of sight for several more months. Then, in May 1939, before the German invasion of Poland that fall, the family managed to escape to London, where Margot had family.

But London was not safe, so the children in the city were sent to the countryside, including Henry.

Then, a stroke of luck. The U.S. was limiting the number of Jewish war refugees who could enter the country, requiring domestic sponsorship and administering a lottery system. The Freudenbergs were called. And a man in New York City who once worked for the family in Essen agreed to sponsor them.

Margot had a sister who, many years earlier, had moved to Greenville. A Jewish organization placing survivors and refugees sent the family to Charleston and found them an apartment on King Street. It was 1940. Soon, the Triest family, active at Kahol Kadosh Beth Elohim synagogue, would invite the Freudenberg’s over for dinner. Henry, now 11, met Maxine, 10, for the first time.

Walter ran a shop on King Street but died from diabetes in 1952. Margot became a prominent physical therapist in Charleston and, in 1970, founded the Hope Lodge, a temporary residence for cancer patients.

Henry and Maxine started dating in high school and eventually married. Henry attended The Citadel, entered the Army and years later retired, full of pride, a full colonel. In 1953, he went to work for his in-laws, who operated an insurance agency.

They had three children, including Larry, who is now 61 and the owner of the Triest Agency.

“I grew up as an American kid,” he said.

His father had divorced himself from anything German and refused to consider himself a “Holocaust survivor.” That term was reserved for those who had been deported to labor and death camps, he had insisted.

Grandma’s house

Lilly Filler’s Polish parents, Jadzia Sklarz and Ben Stern, both survived several concentration camps. Ben lasted about eight months, shuttling between six locations, before he was liberated in April 1945. Jadzia lasted 21 months, and was liberated in May 1945.

Of Ben’s family of six, only he and an older sister survived. Of Jadzia’s family of 10, only she and two older siblings survived.

Ben and Jadzia met in Munich after the war. They married in June 1946. Lilly was born in December 1947. They wanted to leave Europe badly. Ben remembered uncle Gabe who had emigrated to Lexington, S.C., in 1918. He reached out. Upon arrival in Lexington, Gabe Stern put Ben to work in his retail shop.

“This was not his cup of tea,” Filler said. Ben’s English was limited, along with his familiarity with American culture. But his work ethic was strong. In the camps, Ben had been a carpenter and that experience soon would come in handy.

Thanks to the generosity of a local man, Ben found a job at a lumber supply company. He quickly learned the language and customs of his new home. After five years, he opened his own construction company, which specialized at first in homebuilding, then got a commercial contract to build 7-Eleven stores. The business transformed into a commercial real estate enterprise and then a development company.

Filler said her mother Jadzia never lost her "strong" accent and never fully assimilated into American culture. But she was just as determined to succeed as her husband. She enrolled in college courses and mastered domestic skills.

“My parents were very loving,” Filler said. “They did not speak of the horrors, did not have hate in their heart.”

To Filler, the family seemed normal enough.

“What I began to understand as I turned a little bit older was that we didn’t have an extended family — no grandparents, aunts or uncles, cousins,” she said.

At elementary school, her teacher would ask the students about their weekends and invariably some would mention visits to their grandparent’s house.

“I came home and asked my mom, ‘Can we go to grandma’s house for dinner?’”

Filler had no concept of what “grandma” meant. Was it a place, a restaurant perhaps?

“A grandma is a family member, and you don’t have one,” her mother explained.

Filler recalled how her mother, tormented by nightmares, would scream in the dark. Every night. Her terrors would awaken the household and cause her younger children to cry in distress.

“When I met my dad in the hallway, he would say, ‘You go take care of your brothers, and I’ll go take care of your mother.’ I didn’t know until college that that was not normal. It was the only residual that I saw, other than the tattoos.”

As the oldest child, Filler was protective of her parents, and an overachiever, she said. She would go on to become a doctor of obstetrics and gynecology.

Ben and Jadzia, resilient and possessing a strong faith and commitment to the community, ultimately would be blessed with 11 grandchildren.

Keeping up the fight

Fred Volkman’s mother, Susan, watched as her family was taken to the camps. She and an uncle managed to find their way to a small Polish ghetto, but ran into trouble and went into hiding for years.

Volkman’s father, Michael, and his family were arrested and all but Michael and his brother Larry were transported to the death camps. The two young men instead ended up in a labor camp. The German authorities suspected Michael of collaborating with the Polish underground, detained and tortured him for three days. But Michael said nothing and went back to work.

That winter, the brothers were shipped by rail on crowded cattle cars to a concentration camp, stripped naked in the freezing cold and told to prepare for a shower. They had heard the rumors. Would they be pushed into a gas chamber?

No, it was a routine delousing treatment. They would live another day.

Some detainees plotted an escape, which embarrassed the German camp commander. In retaliation, he lined up all the prisoners and shot every tenth one.

The brothers were transferred to the Flossenburg camp in Bavaria, where workers were building fighter planes. Larry contracted typhus and died.

When, in 1945, the Allies approached the camp, the Germans loaded their prisoners into cattle cars, climbed atop the train, and rolled away. An American Army unit noticed the fleeing Germans perched on the roof of the train cars and opened fire, killing many, including some inside, Volkman recounted. Soon, the Americans blew up the tracks, stranding the train. Armed German soldiers forced their prisoners to embark on a death march; anyone who collapsed or attempted to flee would be shot.

“Dad decided he would either die in the march, or die trying to escape,” Volkman said. He ran and was hit twice in the neck. Michael woke up in a Red Cross barracks where a Jewish-American corporal enlisted his services.

First, dressed as a German POW, he would join the other POWs and listen to their conversations, hoping to glean information about where members of the Nazi leadership were located. He delivered aid to displaced-persons camps and even joined a theater troupe, his son said.

At one of the camps, he recognized someone he knew: Susan’s uncle. And then Susan appeared. It was love at first sight. Michael found various excuses to return to the camp.

Then, Susan and her uncle left for Chicago. Michael remained in Germany, helping Jews find safe passage to Palestine and to England. He wanted to join the fight for Israeli independence, but Susan dissuaded him. He had seen enough war.

On the West Side of Chicago, he sold wares from a cart, eventually saving up enough money to open a small shop, but the business didn’t thrive. Michael and Susan moved to the North Side, where many Holocaust survivors settled. They lived in a small, one-bedroom, walk-up apartment.

Fred Volkman, who came of age in the 1960s and embraced hippie culture, would take long walks with his father and talk about nearly everything, especially progressive politics. But the Holocaust rarely came up. It was many years later that Fred understood what those two marks on his father’s neck were about.

Fred went on to medical school and became a pediatrician. His brother, a student of political science and business administration, went to work for state government. Larry died of cancer at age 29, a loss from which Susan would never recover.

Fred advanced in his career, became interested in population health and migrated to the business side of medicine, moving first to Georgia, then Texas. In 2007, after the three kids were grown, he and his wife Judy moved to Charleston.

The survivor’s burden

Perlmutter said it was astounding that these survivors managed to recover a degree of normalcy in their lives. But most felt the weight of obligation upon their shoulders. Life could not be frittered away; one had to be productive, to give something back.

“Their burden was to make the world into a better place,” Perlmutter said.