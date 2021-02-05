SC treasurer calls Teach For America recruitment 'expensive failure,' cites state review

A national teacher recruitment group active in South Carolina is under scrutiny after the state’s Office of the Inspector General issued a scathing critique of the group’s operation and money management, calling into question the wisdom of spending public money on the private-sector program.

Teach For America was enlisted by the state Board of Education in 2010 to help address staff shortages in schools throughout South Carolina by recruiting new teachers. It has received $23 million in state funding since 2012 — $2 million the first year, and $3 million each subsequent year.

S.C. Treasurer Curtis Loftis asked the inspector general early last year to evaluate Teach For America, and the Dec. 4 report now has prompted Loftis to recommend terminating the state's contract with the organization.

"Teach for America has been an expensive failure for students and taxpayers, and the school system, in South Carolina," he told The Post and Courier.

Troy Evans, executive director of Teach for America South Carolina, told the inspector general that $1.1 million is spent each year on recruitment and placement, with the rest covering teacher training, coaching and retention.

By the numbers $23 million: Taxpayer money spent on Teach For America since 2012 $3 million: Typical annual state expenditure $851,000: Amount in 2019-20 Teach For America sent to its corporate office in New York $402,500: Amount Teach For America received from partner S.C. school districts $26,785.71: Average state appropriation per Teach For America teacher in 2019-20 $274.63: Average state appropriation per PACE teacher in 2019-20 41: Number of newly hired Teach For America teachers in 2019-20 378: Number of newly hired PACE teachers in 2019-20 Source: Office of the Inspector General review of Teach For America in South Carolina

An analysis by the Inspector General’s Office of 2019-20 expenditures found that the group spent a total of $4.3 million, nearly half of which was used for “personnel services.” It paid $851,000 in fees, or 20 percent of its total 2019-20 expenditures, to its national corporate office in New York in exchange for administrative support.

Teach For America South Carolina also received more than $400,000 from partner school districts in 2019-20, meant to cover the cost of teacher placement. These “fees-for-service” were spelled out in their contracts, but school officials in two state districts told the inspector general that they were not aware Teach For America received state funding. One official said it was “almost like double paying,” according to the report.

Evans said he appreciates the evaluation and hopes for more engagement with the state. He touted his organization’s credentials, arguing that enormous value was embedded in its methods and track record.

Evans said Teach For America introduces thousands of young people to careers in education, provides essential support during their first two years in the classroom and focuses its attention on schools in low-income areas.

“Our hope is that they’ll fall in love with it and stay,” he said of new recruits. But even if they don’t, they gain experience and perspective that can help improve education outcomes, he said.

Evans said he plans to ramp up recruitment efforts in order to provide more teachers to South Carolina’s schools and thereby lower the per-teacher costs.

The inspector general’s inquiry compared Teach For America’s recruitment track record with the state’s Program of Alternative Certification for Educators, which obligates recruits to three years and costs far less than its private-sector cousin.

PACE received $315,000 in state funding each year between 2016 and 2020. School districts paid nothing. In 2019-20, it certified 384 first-year teachers (and 1,147 total) at a cost of $275 each.

By comparison, Teach For America certified 48 first-year teachers (and 112 total) at a cost of nearly $27,000 each.

“That doesn’t include their salaries,” Loftis said.

Evans argued that “comparing us to PACE is like comparing apples to baseballs.” He said the two programs have different approaches and both are valuable, especially during an ongoing teacher shortage nationwide.

“I think you need as many solutions as possible,” he said.

Teach For America, founded in 1989, is a nonprofit with total annual revenue of about $300 million. Functioning a bit like the Peace Corps, it finds its teachers among college graduates willing to commit to two years working in a low-income school in an effort to “close the opportunity gap.” The program provides an alternative pathway into public school careers that does not initially require regular certification.

The organization has been criticized for installing inexperienced and undertrained outsiders into challenging school environments for which they are ill-prepared after just five weeks of training, and for displacing better-trained teachers. Its retention rates also have come under scrutiny, as a significant number of program participants quit even before the completion of their two-year commitment, according to a 2010 academic study.

Other studies suggest that the group's teachers are responsible for accelerating math and reading learning among some young students and Teach For America claims its program has significantly increased the number of people pursuing careers in education.

PACE retained more of its participants (80 percent) over three years than Teach for America did over the course of its two-year program, the inspector general report states. Most PACE participants acquire standard certification at the end of their term and fewer give up teaching at program’s end compared with Teach For America participants.

In 2019-20, the number of newly hired PACE teachers was 378; the number of newly hired Teach For America teachers was 41, according to the report.

Loftis noted that the state is paying Teach For America 100 times what it pays into the PACE program.

“It costs us a tremendous amount of money to recruit these teachers, and they don’t stay very long,” he said. “PACE recruits a heck of a lot of teachers, and they stay for a long time.”

He said the money committed to teacher recruitment could be better spent, and vacancies almost entirely filled, by cutting ties with Teach For America and investing more in PACE.

He said he is sharing what his office has learned with the General Assembly, which decides whether to fund the nonprofit partner. He hopes lawmakers will stop funding the group at the end of this fiscal year in June.