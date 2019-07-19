Carolina Youth Action Project's Rock Camp took place July 15-19th at the Palmetto Scholars Academy in North Charleston. The week long camp provided leadership development workshops focusing on a variety of topics like gender, sexuality, anti-racism, self-defense, and media literacy.
Girls, trans youth, and gender nonconforming youth ages 9-18 learned to play instruments and formed bands to create an original song to perform in the ninth annual Rock Camp Showcase on Saturday.
Their performances will be at Palmetto Scholars Academy on 7499 Dorchester Road in North Charleston. Doors open at noon for the 1 p.m. showcase. Admission ranges from $10-$20 and free for ages 17 and younger.