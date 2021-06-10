Parker's Ferry battleground to become latest Revolutionary War site of the Liberty Trail

Trapped.

Forced to run through heavy fire.

More than 200 casualties.

It was a rout of British forces engineered by Francis Marion — "The Swamp Fox" — and it solidified his reputation as a brilliant strategist of the American Revolution.

It happened about a mile from Parker’s Ferry in a wooded swamp. Now, the site of the confrontation is in the hands of the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust.

About 31 acres in Colleton County were purchased in March from a timber company for $110,000. Half the money came from the S.C. Conservation Bank; the other half from private-sector donors.

“The best we know based on archaeology, that is the entire battlefield,” Trust Executive Director Doug Bostick said.

The historic site straddled two adjacent 1,000-acre parcels about 30 miles west of Charleston, so a bit of creative subdividing was required.

“We had to put on bloody head bandannas, pull out our flute and drum and appeal to their sense of patriotism,” Bostick said.

It worked, and now the battlefield of Parker’s Ferry will become part of The Liberty Trail, a series of Revolutionary War sites to be interpreted for public use.

In the past year or so the Trust, with support from the Washington, D.C.-based American Battlefield Trust and assistance from local, state and federal partners, has secured the sites of the 1779 Battle of Beaufort and the 1782 Battle of Tar Bluff along the Combahee River, where young John Laurens met his maker. Adding Parker’s Ferry to The Liberty Trail is an accomplishment in and of itself, but this time there is a bigger opportunity.

“This is in Jacksonboro, an amazing cluster of historic sites, but little known or recognized,” Bostick said.

Here in old St. Bartholomew’s Parish one finds the ruins of the Pon Pon Chapel of Ease, once a central place of religious and civic activity.

Here, one finds the old plantation of Isaac Hayne, along with his gravesite. Hayne, an artillery captain and state senator, was executed by the British in 1781 for violating his parole. He had promised not to take up arms against the Crown while the British occupied Charleston but did so after first joining the royal army to aid his family, then abandoning it when he was called upon to confront his compatriots.

Here once stood The Tavern, where the General Assembly convened briefly during the occupation of Charleston.

Here, in the chapel’s burial ground, lies Aedanus Burke, a veteran of the Revolutionary War, anti-Federalist politician and jurist who helped establish the Library of Congress and the U.S. Postal Service, and who, in 1799, served as second to Aaron Burr in a duel with Alexander Hamilton’s brother-in-law, John Church.

And here, at Duharra Plantation, congressman O’Brien Smith hosted George Washington during the president’s Southern tour in 1791.

Sarah Miller, a professor of history at the University of South Carolina Salkehatchie, and historian with the Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society, said the Jacksonboro area generally is overlooked. One drives by this rural stretch of Colleton County on the way to a better known destination. With help from Bostick and others, she wants to change that.

“It can really be a historical and cultural destination, which is our ultimate goal,” she said.

The ambush

The skirmish along the well-trafficked road to Parker’s Ferry was a prelude of sorts. Just nine days later Marion would be at Eutaw Springs, where patriot fighters under the able command of Nathanael Greene would face the British in a decisive battle, the last of the war fought in the Carolinas.

But first there was the ambush on Aug. 30, 1781.

By then, the British held Charleston but that’s about all. Near-constant challenges launched by Greene and his partisans had eroded the British hold on villages such as Camden, Georgetown, Augusta and Ninety Six. To sustain their last stronghold, British regulars ventured out from Charleston to forage and to raid various properties in the area in search of food and supplies.

When they did so, Greene’s men often were waiting to harass them, or worse.

These were the circumstances that led to the engagement along Parker’s Ferry Road. Marion had caught wind that about 100 Loyalists were camped at the ferry, and he knew that even more would make their way down the road soon.

“He put his main body of troops 40 yards off of the road and cut down trees to use as barrier,” said Steven Smith, director of the S.C. Institute for Archaeology and Anthropology and a professor of archaeology at USC. “Then he deployed his reserve 100 yards behind and ordered them to join the main line on the right flank (south of them) when the ambush began.”

A group of Loyalists noticed Marion and his men, exchanged fire, then returned to the ferry. The noise attracted the main body of British troops, some mounted, some on foot. They assumed it was a small-scale engagement they could handle with ease, Smith said.

They did not handle it with ease.

When they reached the ambush, Marion’s 445 men fired from the northwest, leaving Maj. Thomas Fraser and his dragoons no choice but to flee forward and take on even more bombardment.

Concerned the enemy was flanking the patriots, Marion ordered his line to fall back.

The British casualties were significant: 125 dead and 80 wounded. Marion lost just one man, though three more were injured.

The Swamp Fox and his sharp eye lingered in the swamp for a few hours, and even managed to inflict additional damage when his column fired on a group of advancing British infantrymen.

“It’s an example of Marion’s tactical genius,” Smith said of the confrontation. “His tactical thinking is best illustrated by this little skirmish.”

This little skirmish turned out to make a difference in the Battle of Eutaw Springs. The British had far fewer cavalry to deploy, improving the odds for the patriots.

But Smith warned against the tendency to identify turning points — single battles that signified the beginning of the end for the British. Really, he said, it was an accumulation of factors and the persistence of patriots who never lost hope.

The trail gets longer

On the site, Smith and others cross-referenced what they saw with what the literature says. They posed hypotheses and discovered evidence in support. They found all kinds of gunshot, mostly on the southeast side of Parker's Ferry Road, suggesting that Marion and his men were hidden in the foliage on the other side. (Had they been on both sides, presenting a true gantlet to Fraser and his British rangers, it's plausible they would have shot each other, Smith said.)

The archaeology also turned up brass buckles, a 1771 English half penny, a horseshoe, buttons and a bullet. The artifacts helped Smith determine the outline of the battlefield, and it helped explain what happened there, he said.

And now this history can be presented by the S.C. Battleground Preservation Trust on the site where Marion and his men showed such pluck and resolve — a site near other fascinating places that each tell us something about how and why we are here in this land today.

“Our plan, particularly in Jacksonboro ... is to follow the old cliché of all boats go up on a rising tide, to market not just the Parker’s Ferry battlefield alone, but Pon Pon, (Hayne’s) burial site, and the (temporary) state capital, and really turn it into something,” Bostick said. “Getting this battlefield is a big key to all that happening.”

And thus The Liberty Trail extends across South Carolina, enriched with each new acquisition.