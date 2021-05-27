Once-segregated Laurens theater shines with new marquee, vision for the future

LAURENS — The Echo Project reached something of a milestone on May 27 when it lit its new neon sign at the old, once-segregated movie house. It was the first time in more than 25 years that the lights shined forth on the marquee.

The large sign, which simply reads “ECHO,” is the first physical manifestation of a new public initiative to transform a theater that was used for years by the Ku Klux Klan as a meeting place into a multicultural center for racial reconciliation.

The project’s history is long and unusual. The theater once belonged to Klansman John Howard, who operated the Redneck Shop in what had been the lobby, and who hosted Klan and Nazi meetings in the big space where movies once were viewed. He passed the deed to his protégé Michael Burden, who later abandoned the Klan and sold the deed for $1,000 to a Black preacher and civil rights activist, the Rev. David Kennedy.

Kennedy had led many protests in front of the Redneck Shop over the years, and he had confronted Howard (and many others in town), citing the history of racism in Laurens, his own great uncle’s lynching in 1913 and persistent racial conflicts.

For a while, Howard sold racist paraphernalia and accommodated members of the Klan and American Nazi Party in a building owned by Kennedy and his New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church, located in nearby Clinton. The deed included a stipulation that the Black preacher could do nothing with the property until Howard died.

In 2012, Howard closed the Redneck Shop, and the space stood abandoned for years. On Sept. 6, 2017, Howard’s death finally cleared the way for Kennedy to imagine a new use for the old theater. His idea: a community center that taught history and promoted healing.

It took a while, but that effort got rolling in earnest after the release of the feature film “Burden,” directed by Andrew Hacker. Around that time, Kennedy found his own young protégé, Regan Freeman, a student at the University of South Carolina and a Clinton native who was struck by the Equal Justice Initiative’s effort in Montgomery, Ala., to erect a monumental memorial to the victims of lynching.

Soon, sponsors were found and some money raised to develop the project. In late 2020, Freeman secured a large cache of racist materials that will be used to help tell the story once the center is open to the public. And now the lights are on for the first time.

Well, one big neon light that spells “ECHO.”

On May 27, a couple hundred people gathered outside the banner-slung building at 108 W. Laurens St. Dignitaries offered remarks. Walmart presented a check for $75,000. Kennedy offered a few words. And children in the crowd were called up for the lighting countdown.

The project has collected $577,000 of its $3.25 million goal, Freeman said. Now, he said, a major fundraising campaign will get underway, even as Allen, of Columbia-based MOA Architecture, and Andrew Klemmer, founder of New York City-based Paratus Group, work to design and upgrade the building and its exhibition space.

The goal of the project has three parts: Learn history, understand the human costs of racial intolerance, and inspire change.

Freeman, the 24-year-old executive director of The Echo Project, said the new center can help bring residents of the area together as well as attract visitors interested in learning about a contentious history and engaging in efforts to heal old wounds. It could be good for tourism in this small Upstate town, he said.

“That’s a big deal for the community,” he said. “I think everybody wins.”