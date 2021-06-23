North Charleston, once a retreat for those affected by gentrification, now under pressure

NORTH CHARLESTON — When Ida Taylor was 8 years old, she collected green chinaberries in her neighborhood to make beaded bracelets. Then she dashed off to Bible study at Noah’s Ark Baptist Church.

Union Heights was a safe place back then, full of thoughtful neighbors who looked after the children, rich in history and pride.

A half-century later, Taylor is worried that children in the neighborhood today might never have the experience of making bracelets with berries. Everything is changing before her eyes.

Taylor, 64, likes that Union Heights is becoming racially diverse as White homeowners move in to the still somewhat affordable community.

But she hopes progress doesn’t cause displacement of the neighborhood’s seniors as the city’s southern end becomes increasingly expensive.

“I don’t want to see them go anyplace else,” Taylor said.

North Charleston is changing again. And Taylor isn’t the only one worried that low-income residents living within the Interstate 526 loop — especially those in the African American community — will be most harmed if no deliberate effort is made to protect them from increasingly rapid growth.

Pressure is being applied from below as the city of Charleston redevelops the last of its territory in the Neck Area. Pressure is increasing from above as the Park Circle area, now a haven for the professional class, stretches westward and southward.

The tri-county region is seeing an influx of new residents looking for a place to live not too far from the downtown area. Many newcomers end up buying property on the fringes — in Ladson, Summerville, Moncks Corner, Goose Creek and Cainhoy.

Urban planners generally promote the notion of density and infill as a preferred strategy to avoid suburban sprawl and all its associated problems, like more traffic and environmental degradation.

Many, though, say North Charleston still has a chance to create smart solutions that benefit newcomers while protecting those already living here.

"The train has left the station and it’s moving with speed," said Rep. JA Moore, D-Hanahan. "But it’s not too late."

'The clock is ticking'

Residential movement in the tri-county region is a little like a long game of musical chairs. The cost of housing downtown (or near downtown) has become too high for most middle- and working-class families — even if their jobs often are located there. And housing stocks are limited in the dense center of town.

So developers are hard at work building neighborhoods along the outer rim of the metropolitan area. Some local residents are feeling the squeeze and seeking more affordable options farther out. Newcomers who can’t afford million-dollar homes downtown often end up in new neighborhoods some distance away.

Lots of buyers are competing for homes their budgets can manage. Some of those homes can be found in the southern part of North Charleston, now undergoing change. The old Charleston Naval Base is the site of a major redevelopment effort; the former Charleston Naval Hospital soon will be converted into hundreds of apartments; real estate investors are buying properties along Reynolds Avenue; Spruill Avenue is becoming an important strip of commercial activity, especially along the stretch closest to Park Circle; and the Neck Area of Charleston is the stage for a dramatic project on what’s known as the Magnolia tract.

No wonder neighborhood advocates are concerned.

North Charleston Councilman Mike Brown said the Chicora-Cherokee neighborhood by the Navy base suffered its first economic hit when, in the 1970s, racial integration policies took hold, driving out some White residents. The area was dealt its second blow when the base closed two decades later. During this period, Chicora transformed from a neighborhood that consisted of single-family homeowners into one that housed mostly renters.

Renters, he said, are far more vulnerable to displacement and the economic pressures that cause it than homeowners. Landlords, some of them absentee, rent dilapidated properties at low rates with little incentive to upgrade them, Brown said. When the property values rise, suddenly the landlord has a reason to sell.

And many do, leaving their tenants with few good options, he said.

Among the most noted changes include the increase in the number of young adults moving into the city's newer multifamily units, Mayor Keith Summey said.

"What we have seen is younger folks aren’t looking for a large yard," he said, adding that White people now are buying properties in historically Black areas.

The key to ensuring that local residents aren't hurt by the changes is to control housing prices, Summey said. But that can be difficult when construction costs go up and market forces affect land values.

Bill Stanfield, co-founder and CEO of Metanoia Community Development Corp. and a Chicora resident, said homeownership is essential for strengthening the fabric of a community and ensuring that local residents can help determine the fate of their neighborhood.

So Metanoia works to acquire land and construct housing that it makes available to local residents, and to provide alternative rental properties in order to keep people where they are.

When Stanfield first got started here, a typical lot cost around $2,500. Today it costs $20,000.

“The clock is ticking,” he said. “There is a limited time to do this work.”

The work includes infill, property rehabilitation, land banking, inclusionary zoning, socioeconomic integration and instituting incentives for more affordable housing. To accomplish all this, Metanoia relies on public and private partnerships, philanthropy, community engagement and grant writing. And it manages a land trust that subsidizes property costs and enables low-income people to have a stake in their neighborhoods.

The goal is to create “a mixed-income community that becomes a model,” he said. It can enable property improvements and stimulate economic activity while providing a buffer against the kind of gentrification that ends up displacing people.

Opportunities exist, he said. The planned Lowcountry Rapid Transit bus line could help create urban density, increase the supply of homes and encourage the establishment of needed grocery stores and small businesses.

Some combination of incentives and penalties could get developers to produce more affordable housing.

And the city of North Charleston, a vital partner already, could modify its spending to encourage the kind of urban development that benefits all.

“Budgets are moral documents that speak to our priorities,” Stanfield said.

Constantly changing

In 1920, the area around what is now Park Circle consisted of tracts of woodland and decaying plantations along the Cooper River and tidal creeks.

Some industry had cropped up — a construction company, General Asbestos and Rubber Co., the Navy shipyard, E.P. Burton Lumber Co., railroad lines and shipping operations that transported cotton and other commodities upcountry, downriver and around the world — but houses were scarce.

Park Circle was little more than an idea, its concentric street design laid out in the 1910s by a group of Charleston developers who had its streets named for them. The area beckoned investors and adventurers willing to become the first generation of a new English garden-style model community, a place where people lived and worked and cultivated a sense of belonging.

The population of the North Charleston area was a little under 1,000 in the 1920s. By the time the city was incorporated in 1972, the number of residents had reached 20,000, and it grew rapidly, partly because of annexation, in the decades that followed. Today, 120,000 call North Charleston home, making it the third-largest city in South Carolina. About 46 percent of them are White and 45 percent are Black.

Neighborhood demographics have changed over the decades, especially after the Navy base shut down in 1996 and 15,000 jobs vanished. The neighborhoods around the base had been mostly White and solidly middle- and working-class, and they included the shops and lunch counters and churches these communities depended on.

In the years since the base closed, retail chains came to dominate the city’s economic activity, along with the remnants of industry. The 800,000-square-foot Northwoods Mall, which opened in 1972 near Rivers Avenue and Ashley Phosphate Road, had created a new commercial center far to the north of "downtown" North Charleston.

As the White middle class abandoned the area near the Navy base, the shops on Reynolds and Cosgrove avenues closed, accelerating economic decay.

Two nearby neighborhoods, though, always were predominantly Black. Liberty Hill was founded on May 10, 1871, by four freed slaves from Georgetown. During the Reconstruction period, land there was for sale and made available to Black people at reasonable prices. Mostly it was settled by the poor.

By the 1950s, the Liberty Hill neighborhood near Park Circle was an African American enclave, self-sufficient, thriving. Retail stores and small groceries lined Montague Avenue, church pews filled up, students walked to Liberty Hill Elementary School and to Bonds-Wilson High School.

The streets were safe, everybody knew everybody.

Desegregation in this North Charleston neighborhood during the 1960s and 1970s frayed Liberty Hill’s well-established edges and weakened its once-concentrated economy. And as Park Circle has gained in popularity, attracting mostly White professional and middle-class residents, the Black neighborhood to the west has felt the pressures of gentrification.

To the south, another “settlement community” — Union Heights, founded shortly after the Civil War by freed slaves who settled on an abandoned plantation — once was a thriving working-class neighborhood featuring movie theaters, grocery stores, restaurants, a pharmacy and other small retail.

Government-sponsored “urban renewal” projects of the 1960s inflicted physical and economic damage. Interstate 26 slashed through the area, and Exit 218 bifurcated the neighborhood. Nearby industry further degraded this low-lying land, resulting in brownfields and a superfund site.

When the Navy base closed, many working people sought opportunities elsewhere, leaving behind an aging population and little economic activity.

The Lowcountry Alliance for Model Communities has sought to reverse the downward spiral, investing in small businesses, affordable housing and other community-based projects. Now, as developers begin the process of transforming the nearby brownfields along the Ashley River in the Magnolia mixed-use project, the area could see a revitalization.

This renewed effort might help Union Heights, or it might cause harm if measures are not adopted to ensure that current low-income residents are not displaced as a result of economic improvements.

A chance to get it right

Lowcountry Alliance for Model Communities is a nonprofit that, like Metanoia, seeks to foster economic development while protecting local residents.

LAMC negotiated an arrangement with the State Ports Authority that resulted in $4.3 million in cultural and environmental mitigation money, and another agreement with Palmetto Railways worth $4 million. Most of that money is packed away in endowments managed by the Coastal Community Foundation and will be spent on initiatives that bolster the overall economic well-being of Union Heights and other nearby neighborhoods.

Executive Director Omar Muhammad noted that in recent years the city of North Charleston has shown an interest in quality-of-life issues and in trying to preserve the cultural heritage of old neighborhoods such as Union Heights.

But to do so successfully, housing must remain affordable. And to ensure that housing remains affordable, you need to control the rising costs of the land, Muhammad said. That’s where the land trust comes in.

LAMC operates the Community First Land Trust which, as it adds property to its holdings, helps to stabilize its value, as well as the value of neighboring properties. The lease agreement spells out details about how the subsidies work, how equity accrues and how it’s divided between the trust and the homeowner. And it generally comes with a 99-year term that gives a family ample time to improve its economic status.

Essentially, the trust provides the pathway to regular homeownership, Muhammad said. It’s one of several good solutions that should be implemented to help low-income people get a leg up, he said. Others include:

Rent control and other renter protections, such as (at a minimum) first right of refusal when the landlord wants to sell.

Eliminating sunset clauses in developer contracts so subsidized housing cannot suddenly be sold at market rates after a defined term.

Limits to speculative real estate investment, perhaps by reducing allowable vacancies through the strategic use of incentives and penalties.

When homeowners and landlords, including housing authorities, can find easy ways to impose big rent increases, it accelerates the displacement of the most vulnerable, Muhammad said.

“Once you move a family out (even temporarily), there’s not a big likelihood that they will return,” he said.

Everyone wants to see neighborhoods improve, Muhammad said. Change is generally welcomed — unless it’s achieved through the sort of gentrification that enables some to profit from the removal of people of a certain race or class from areas municipal governments have largely abandoned.

In the urban part of the tri-county area, opportunities to advance equitable growth solutions are dwindling, but there’s still a chance in this zone between the border with the city of Charleston and I-526, he said.

“North Charleston is the last place to get it right.”

Keeping the culture

Muhammad, Stanfield and others said the neighborhoods at risk in the part of North Charleston inside I-526 all have strong advocates now. LAMC advances the interests of residents of Union Heights, Accabee, Windsor Place, Five Mile and Chicora-Cherokee. Metanoia focuses on the Chicora neighborhood. The Liberty Hill Improvement Council and The Charity Foundation are defenders of Liberty Hill.

Others, including state lawmakers and church pastors, also are keeping a sharp eye on what transpires in these places.

State Reps. Marvin Pendarvis and Moore think displacement in North Charleston is inevitable as property values continue to rise. All the more reason to protect the culture and history of traditionally African American neighborhoods.

"You can argue that maintaining the culture is good business," Moore said, referencing New York’s Spanish Harlem, with its Latin American restaurants and street murals, or various "Chinatowns." North Charleston has a chance to create similar communities populated with Black businesses and decorated with artistic manifestations of Black culture.

He doesn’t want North Charleston to follow in the footsteps of downtown Charleston, which has become “Disneyland for White people,” Moore said.

“We need Black investors,” he said.

Pendarvis said the city is in the best position to manage this kind of economic development through zoning rules and planned development districts, and by appealing to developers amenable to reinforcing the cultural fabric of the communities in which they work.

"The only way to stop the train is to create a new station," Moore said, extending his metaphor.

Some feel the responsibility also falls on concerned residents to keep alive the memory of their ancestors.

In Liberty Hill, efforts have long been underway to share the neighborhood’s history of liberation and empowerment. Those community-based initiatives include an annual homecoming celebration, cemetery preservation project, community garden installation, Black History Month programs, and a children’s reading group.

“We want to make sure that Liberty Hill is not ignored, not forgotten,” said Carolyn Lecque, a native of the neighborhood and member of the improvement council. “Our kids need to know where they come from.”

Part of Liberty Hill’s decline can be attributed to grown children who move away. The hope is that new development will entice them to return to the community, Lecque said.

But those who grew up here can offer support in other ways — by helping to fund community programs, local businesses and other initiatives.

“You can invest without moving back,” Moore said.

Legislators say limiting population displacement depends on making sound economic arguments.

Citing moral issues to convince profit-driven businesses to implement safeguards against displacement won't work, he said. A better approach is to discuss the good financial sense it makes for developers to engaged with communities, where they can recruit employees and solicit support.

“It’s good economics,” he said.

Moore, Muhammad, Stanfield, Brown and others think it's possible to foster growth and protect longtime residents. Productive collaborations and creative policy solutions could bring about the kind of positive transformation Ida Taylor envisions: safe, diverse communities where natives and newcomers work together and share a vision for the future.