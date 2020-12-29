North Charleston nonprofit receives $251K to aid nontraditional families during pandemic

Sometimes the safest place for a child to be isn’t with their mother or father.

In order to keep abused or neglected children from entering the state’s foster care system or from being placed in protective custody, sometimes a grandparent, aunt, uncle or other relative will step in to take care of a child that’s been removed from their parents’ home.

Thousands of South Carolina children are living with family members through these types of arrangements, also known as kinship care.

But many kinship care providers already faced poverty before they took on the responsibility of raising new children, and unexpected bills for food, clothing, diapers or medical expenses can feel like an impossible task for families struggling to make ends meet.

"They’re willing to face really significant financial strain if that means that it keeps the children out of foster care," said Liz McGuan, the program manager at HALOS.

HALOS, an acronym for "helping and lending outreach support," is the only service provider in the tri-county area solely dedicated to assisting kinship care families.

The North Charleston nonprofit has been awarded a $251,000 grant from The Duke Endowment, a philanthropic organization based out of Charlotte, to address the pandemic-generated needs of kinship caregivers across seven South Carolina counties.

In total, the endowment awarded $3.8 million in COVID-19 relief funds to organizations across the Carolinas.

In the Palmetto State, the S.C. Network of Children's Advocacy Centers and Prisma Health-Upstate were awarded grants.

The bulk of the HALOS funds are reserved for families in Berkeley, Dorchester and Charleston counties, but $21,000 has been set aside for helping kinship care providers in the Midlands through Kindred Hearts of South Carolina.

The funds are classified as "direct aid," meaning they’ll be distributed straight to kinship care families in need.

HALOS has distributed more than $40,000 in private and federal coronavirus relief funds over the past several months, McGuan said, and the need for assistance hasn’t subsided.

In the past six weeks, HALOS has distributed emergency funds to 18 kinship care families, mostly to help with rent and utility payments, she said.

The Duke Endowment funds have been a major help.

"It gives us so much more ability to get assistance directly to the families that need it," she said.

That’s because there are oftentimes certain parameters a family must meet in order to qualify for traditional financial assistance, said Kim Clifton, the executive director at HALOS.

In many cases, families can only use financial assistance for rent, mortgage payments or utility bills, Clifton said, and they need to prove that they’re at risk of being evicted or the utilities have reached a shutoff point.

"While we unfortunately see families in that position quite a lot, what we are really hoping to do is help families before they get to that point," she said.

Sometimes a family can face other obstacles, such as an outstanding medical debt or necessary car repairs, that can lead to the cycle of poverty.

"There are just lots and lots of ways other than rent, utilities that can plummet a family into destitution," Clifton said.

Kinship care providers also don’t necessarily have to show proof of income in order to be eligible for the Duke funds, McGuan said, which can be a major help for caregivers who are retired, living on disability income or who have been furloughed during the pandemic.

"We know those specifics and we know why the need is there," McGuan said.

Raising three grandkids in addition to her own 16-year-old son hasn’t been easy for North Charleston parent Tameka Middleton.

Middleton said she originally expected to watch over her daughter’s two children, who are now 3 and 5 years old, for 45 days. Instead, February will mark two years that Middleton, a single parent, has been the primary guardian for her two grandkids.

"As a kinship care provider you love your grandchildren, and you only want to keep them out of the foster care system. But it is hard," Middleton said. "It's something you don't prepare for and at some point you just feel like you hope you're doing enough for them."

HALOS helped Middleton with rent assistance this month to get her moved to a new space after her landlord unexpectedly decided to sell the property.

The nonprofit also facilitated the "adoption" of Middleton's family this holiday season so that the children wouldn't go without Christmas presents.

"I was totally overwhelmed and so grateful that they were able to have a joyful Christmas because I really wasn’t able to do it," she said.

The pandemic has forced Middleton's private event company to shutter. With cases reaching record-high levels, she ultimately decided to get a job at Walmart to help pay the bills.

"It’s hard, but I love my grandkids to death and they know that," she said.

There are an estimated 74,000 kids across South Carolina living in kinship care families, according to Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Kids Count Data Center.

Any tri-county kinship care families interested in receiving financial assistance should contact the HALOS main office at 843-990-9570. A family advocate will then schedule a time for an interview and needs assessment. If the family qualifies for financial aid, a HALOS staff member will facilitate the process. The nonprofit also offers support groups, kinship care workshops and other family events.

"It really comes down to how do we keep these children safely in the home of a loving relative versus going into stranger foster care," Clifton said. "We've seen that many many times where it's just simple poverty that is the defining factor."

The maximum amount each family can receive from the Duke assistance is $1,000.