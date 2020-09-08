Mount Pleasant Town Council, under public pressure, tries again and passes mask ordinance

MOUNT PLEASANT — For many, it seemed the logical and proper thing to do: extend for two months a policy requiring people to wear face masks in certain public places.

But others opposed the town’s mask ordinance, arguing that people were wearing masks anyway, that expert opinion on their effectiveness in limiting COVID-19 contagion is questionable, and that the government should not impose rules on free citizens.

A revised renewal ordinance was presented at Tuesday’s Town Council meeting, where it received a first reading and generated comments from 60 people. It passed, 5-4. A second reading will be scheduled soon.

Once implemented, the ordinance would require Mount Pleasant residents to wear face coverings only in grocery stores, pharmacies and town-owned or town-operated buildings. Additionally, restaurants, retail stores, salons, grocery stores, pharmacies and “indoor facilities” such as gyms must require employees to wear face masks if they interact face to face with the public or other employees.

The rule would expire after 61 days.

The first mask ordinance expired Aug. 31. At the council meeting the following Tuesday, a renewal ordinance, which required a two-thirds majority to pass during an special meeting called for this purpose, failed in a 5-4 vote, upsetting many, including Mayor Will Haynie, who threw his support behind a change.org petition started by Diane Tideman. The petition garnered 12,700 signatures by the day of the revote.

Opponents of enforced mask-wearing in limited public areas responded to the advocacy campaign with a petition of their own, launched by Jennifer North. By Tuesday it had attracted about 1,500 signatures.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, members of the public were permitted two minutes each to comment. A slight majority, including several medical professionals, spoke in favor of the ordinance, arguing that it was "an act of compassion for the most vulnerable among us"; that it was a public health issue, not a political issue; and that masks are effective in reducing the spread of the aerosol particles that convey the virus to others.

John Hagerty, a member of the Charleston Regional Development Alliance, said the mask ordinance will help the business community recover.

"We want to get open and stay open," he said.

Opponents argued that the ordinance was an example of government overreach and an infringement on civil liberties; part of a "leftist political agenda"; and a result of unproven science. A few suggested the ordinance would encourage pedophilia and sex trafficking. One woman, a survivor of abuse, said her trauma prevented her from wearing a mask. Another cited her medical condition as a reason to avoid wearing a mask.

The renewed ordinance would not apply to everyone. Those “unable to safely wear a face covering due to age, an underlying health condition” or “unable to remove the face covering without the assistance of others” are exempt. So are children 12 and under, and people “whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering.”

People who work in a private or individual office also are exempt, along with “police officers, firefighters and other first responders when not practical or engaged in a public safety matter of an emergency nature.”

Failure to abide by the mask rules would be deemed a civil infraction, resulting in a fine of not more than $25. Employees who interact with the public and fail to wear a mask could be fined up to $100. Repeated violations of the ordinance could put a store owner or operator at risk of more severe punishment, such as revocation of occupancy permits or business licenses. Mount Pleasant authorities issued no citations during the two months when the previous ordinance was in effect.

Scott Curry, an infectious diseases doctor at the Medical University of South Carolina, on Saturday wrote an email to council members asking them to reconsider their earlier vote and pass the ordinance. He said the situation at MUSC in July “was truly awful, with 1-2 COVID deaths per day and 25% of our total bed capacity occupied by COVID-19 patients.”

But the hospital in August and early September has seen improvements.

“Mask wearing has gotten us to this better place,” Curry wrote. “While asymptomatic COVID-19 is not as prevalent as the national media and CDC quote, patients with COVID-19 are overwhelming mildly ill and perceive their illness as allergies or a cold. Keeping such people masked is the entire point of mask ordinances.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the use of masks in public settings, especially when social distancing is not practical.

Masks prevent or limit the release of droplet aerosols by people when breathing, talking or singing. The COVID-19 virus is airborne and typically transmitted when an infected person in the vicinity of others produces tiny droplets of moisture containing the microbes.

“Masks are most likely to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used by people in public settings,” according to the CDC, which cites 19 recent studies that evaluate the spread of the coronavirus.

After about two hours of public comments, council voted as it did last week: Haynie, Guang Ming Whitley, Howard Chapman, Laura Hyatt and Jake Rambo voted yes; Brenda Corley, Kathy Landing, Tom O'Rourke and Gary Santos voted no.