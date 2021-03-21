Mount Pleasant neighborhoods, others in SC seek to remove 'plantation' from name

For African Americans, the word “plantation” carried ugly connotations of slavery and suffering. It is a forbidding word that describes a place to be avoided.

Now, residents in several suburban neighborhoods are advocating for a name change in order to remove a word that, for many, romanticizes an ugly past. They are part of a modest trend that gained some urgency after the police killing of George Floyd in May.

Residents of Plantation, Fla., have petitioned authorities to change the town’s name. Residents of Plantation Estates, a senior retirement community southeast of Charlotte, succeeded late last year in changing the name to Matthews Glen. And homeowners in Hilton Head Plantation have been trying to get that troublesome word replaced for months.

In Mount Pleasant, homeowners in Belle Hall Plantation and Hamlin Plantation also have sought to abandon use of the term “plantation.” Hamlin residents started a petition on change.org last year.

“Keeping the word ‘plantation’ as part of our neighborhood glorifies the enslavement of Black people in the South, specifically in Charleston and is insensitive to the Black community,” the petition states. “As was recently highlighted in our community social media group, the word ‘plantation’ appears to serve as a reason why a Black family may not want to purchase a home in our neighborhood.”

White residents of Belle Hall Plantation, realizing the name of their subdivision could present a barrier to an ethos of inclusiveness, recently launched an effort to strip the word “plantation” from the neighborhood’s name as it appears on two signs.

The initiative, led by Brigid Sullivan and six others, has found support, and some measure of resistance. But Sullivan and her allies hope an upcoming vote sponsored by the homeowners association will result in a simple change.

Artist and Charleston resident Colin Quashie, who is Black, said plantations were places of terror and violence, and the only thing appropriate for them is an honest reckoning with the past.

"This recontextualization is ridiculous," he said.

When in the 1990s he and his wife were shopping for a house, their real estate agent kept driving them into neighborhoods that included the word "plantation" in their names. Finally, Quashie was compelled to object.

"If you show me another house in a place called a plantation, I will fire you," he told the agent.

‘Needs to be addressed’

Most subdivisions that include the word “plantation” in their names were built in the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s. Marketing teams sought to evoke a moonlight-and-magnolias notion of the antebellum South they thought would appeal to homebuyers. Sometimes these neighborhoods were constructed on land where an actual plantation once operated or on farmland once worked by enslaved people.

About 20 neighborhoods in the Charleston metropolitan area include the word “plantation” in their names. In 2018, developers of two new subdivisions — Long Savannah, west of Bees Ferry Road in West Ashley, and Kiawah River on Johns Island — decided against including the term after consulting with African American neighbors.

For advocates of the change, the reasoning is simple and the goals relatively modest. But gaining a majority of voters has been difficult. Some resist, arguing that history is being erased, or that the effort is the latest example of “cancel culture.” Some say it’s cost- prohibitive.

Sullivan is ready with answers.

It’s the use of the term, appropriated for marketing purposes, that erases history, not the other way around, she said. Being considerate of others is not “cancel culture,” it’s doing the right thing, she said. And the cost is modest — and would be covered by her group, “Belle Hall for All.”

The board of Belle Hall’s homeowners association told The Post and Courier in a statement it maintains a neutral position on the matter of signage, but that the covenants and bylaws provide members of the community a means for expressing concerns and ideas.

"Although the advocacy group that supports this change did not meet the Bylaw requirements to call a special meeting or vote by the membership of the community, the Board has decided it is in the community’s best interest to call for a vote by the membership on this issue anyway," the statement read. "Written ballots are being printed and will be mailed out in the next few days, giving every owner in our community a chance to vote on the issue of removing the word 'plantation' from our community signs."

When she moved into the neighborhood in 2004, Sullivan didn’t think twice about the name, she said. Belle Hall Plantation consisted of about 1,000 homes and was predominantly White.

The killing of Floyd in Minneapolis motivated her to think about how she could make positive change, however modest.

“It kind of hit me,” she said. Each time she returned home from work, there was the sign. Then, last summer, she saw an article about the issue, and that motivated her to query fellow residents on the neighborhood’s Facebook page.

The debate on Facebook became acrimonious, so those interested in changing the name of the community started their own group and established rules of engagement. Sullivan reached out to members of the adjacent Snowden community, an area settled by African Americans after the Civil War. Some there expressed their support for the name change.

And she examined the history of the tract on which her home now sits. It was never a formal plantation, with a big house, avenue of oaks and year-round enslaved laborers, though some farming certainly had been done there.

Letters were sent to the homeowners association board, which eventually agreed to send mail-in ballots to residents.

“More and more people have come out of the woodwork,” Sullivan said. Though it remains unclear whether the “Belle Hall for All” group has enough support.

Michael Allen, a Black resident of the subdivision who retired in 2017 from the National Park Service and who long has been a promoter of Gullah-Geechee history and culture, said he welcomed the effort to “deal with the residuals of racism” in his neighborhood.

For 24 years, he has encountered the sign at the entrance to the subdivision and wished it didn’t include the word “plantation,” he said.

“Developers used it in order to evoke a memory of the past,” Allen said. “But that’s not where we are now in 2021. ... Now it needs to be addressed.”

Civility vs. power

Meanwhile, in Hilton Head, Judy Dunning, Sheryl Washington and others are trying get their community to abandon the word “plantation,” too. Theirs is the last remaining neighborhood on the island to cling to the term; many other subdivisions deleted it years ago.

Dunning and her allies in Hilton Head Plantation also were inspired to act by the Floyd killing, she said. The neighborhood has 4,000 homes. One-eighth of them signed the first petition. A survey circulated by the property owners association indicated that 47 percent of residents approved of the change, but then the POA shut down the whole process, citing costs and other complications (though no formal estimate was ever provided), even as residents offered to pay for signage changes, Dunning said.

An issue that should be about civility became about power, she said.

“Every time you want to change something, it’s cancel culture,” Dunning mused. “One guy threatened to sue the POA if they changed the name. He said he moved here because it was a plantation. He wanted to live on a plantation.”

Emails sent to Hilton Head Plantation General Manager Peter Kristian seeking comment went unanswered.

Washington, who is Black, said she calls her subdivision "HHP" for short. "I try not to verbalize the word."

She and her husband purchased their home in 2017, and already some were hoping to delete "the P-word," she said. She figured it was only a matter of time.

Now that the debate has been stifled, Washington, Dunning and their allies are looking for a change of leadership. They hope one or two people more attuned to public perceptions and the misuse of language can gain seats on the board.

“We figured that is the only way,” she said.