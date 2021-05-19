Members of SC Legislative Black Caucus push reform after death of Jamal Sutherland

NORTH CHARLESTON — African American legislators, joined by community activists and clergy, are vowing to push an agenda of institutional reform in the aftermath of Jamal Sutherland’s death in custody at the Charleston County jail.

Hastily convened by Rep. Wendell Gilliard, D-Charleston, and Rep. JA Moore, D-North Charleston, the May 19 gathering included Sutherland’s mother Amy Sutherland and North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess. Members of the S.C. Legislative Black Caucus each shared concerns and proposed solutions, some legislative, some cultural and some political.

Rep. Todd Rutherford, House minority leader and a Columbia-based attorney, said the problems within policing that led to Sutherland’s death are longstanding.

“We’ve got to stop asking the same questions and rebuild the model,” he said. “We rely on the police too much.”

Law enforcement’s role should be limited, and calling the police to intervene with someone who suffers from mental illness should be a last resort, he said. Police use the tools they have at their disposal — guns, Tasers, handcuffs, pepper spray — rather than the tools actually needed. “When you’re a hammer, everything’s a nail,” Rutherford said.

Instead, crisis centers need more resources, and the public needs a new telephone number to use instead of 911 when someone mentally ill poses a danger.

Several bills already filed would help improve the way people with mental illness are treated by the authorities.

Moore and Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, D-North Charleston, recently filed bills requiring mental health evaluations after arrest and before a bond hearing, requiring new policies regarding the use of stun guns, and establishing limits to the use of force among law enforcement officers and accountability when those limits are exceeded.

Sen. Margie Bright Matthews, D-Walterboro, said she has filed several bills in recent months, including one that would require more and better psychiatric evaluations before patients are processed by law enforcement, and another that would require police officers to report breaches in established protocols committed by colleagues.

Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, said he has introduced a bill that would require any police officer responsible for transporting some with mental illness to be part of a therapeutic transport unit and to receive mental health and crisis intervention training.

The existing body camera law also could use some tweaking, Kimpson said. Videos should be easily and quickly accessible to the public, he said.

Sutherland, 31, was arrested on a third-degree assault charge on Jan. 4 at the private psychiatric facility Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health after an employee called 911 about a fight underway. North Charleston police took him to the county jail.

The next morning, deputies used pepper spray, stun guns, a spit bag, handcuffs and a knee to the back as they attempted to forcibly remove Sutherland from his cell for a bond hearing. Sutherland, who was known to have schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, is heard in the video saying he couldn't breathe. He died soon after.

For months, civic leaders and Sutherland's family have asked authorities to make the video public. It was released late May 13. Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano announced May 17 she had fired two detention deputies involved in restraining Sutherland.

Several meeting attendees expressed dismay at the treatment of Sutherland at the detention center, prompting Amy Sutherland to insist that her son did not resist, nor was he in a particularly “excited state,” as alleged by the authorities.

She said Jamal Sutherland's right hand was paralyzed, and that likely explained why deputies struggled to apply handcuffs.

“He was complying, he just can’t do what you can do,” she said. “Nobody in the entire system thought he had a family, but he had a good family.”

The Rev. Charles Glover, president of the Charleston chapter of the Racial Justice Network, said Jamal Sutherland should not have been taken to jail without first ensuring, through a psychiatric evaluation, that he could endure incarceration — and North Charleston police should have known better.

In the 1980s, Glover worked as a security officer for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, often transporting people with mental health issues from court or home to institutions.

He said that, in the past, he has trained officers to avoid confrontation and escalation, favoring a simple approach instead. Only one person should communicate with someone coping with mental illness. That provides focus and ensures better communication.

“That demanding stuff does not work,” he said.

He also rebutted the claim that Sutherland represented a threat. Certainly his behavior did not require use of stun guns, pepper spray, a spit hood and violent physical restraint. “It was six versus one,” Glover said. “He’s not gonna fight.”

In the 1980s and 1990s, federal and state authorities moved to “deinstitutionalize” people with mental illness, closing many state psychiatric hospitals. As a result, thousands of people with clinical conditions became more likely to encounter law enforcement.

The National Institute of Corrections, part of the U.S. Justice Department, has observed that “growing numbers of mentally ill offenders have strained correctional systems” nationwide.

A special report from 2006 from the Bureau of Justice Statistics estimated that state prisons contained more than 700,000 mentally ill adults; federal prisons housed nearly 80,000; and local jails held nearly 500,000.

People with mental illnesses also are overrepresented among those constrained by probation and parole, according to studies cited by the National Institute of Corrections.

Rep. Krystle Matthews, D-Ladson, suggested that lawmakers consider forming a special transport team that specializes in working with mentally ill patients. But all law enforcement officers need to be properly trained since encounters with people with psychological problems are common, she said. Legislators also could have a hand in ensuring that vital medical records are quickly transmitted across agencies, and that family members are notified as soon as someone with mental illness is detained.

Attendees also demanded justice, and some cited entrenched racism. Once again, they noted, a Black man has died during an encounter with law enforcement officers.

"They saw him as an inhuman object,” Matthews said.

Pastor Thomas Dixon wondered whether Sutherland would have received such treatment had he been White. And Rutherford called for sweeping cultural changes.

“A lot of (police officers) feel they are warriors on a battlefield and the enemy is Black people,” Rutherford said. “At some point, we have to treat a law enforcement officer as a peace officer.”

Gilliard, expressing frustration, said Black lawmakers are not sitting idly by. They are pushing for substantive social and political reforms even as their Republican colleagues focus on abortion, guns and the death penalty.

While members of the Black Caucus met at North Charleston City Hall, the Charleston chapter of the NAACP held a press conference on the East Side, amplifying calls for accountability and reform, and noting that Sutherland should not have been forced to attend the bond hearing.

“It’s horrifying and outrageous that the medical examiner called his cause of death inconclusive and suggested that his ‘excited state’ and medication may have led to his death," Charleston NAACP President Dot Scott said in a prepared statement. "Most people would be in an ‘excited state’ if law enforcement officers charged their cell, threw them on their stomachs, put a knee on their backs and used a stun gun to drive electricity through their bodies six to eight times.”

Scott said deputies “executed” Sutherland simply because he declined to leave his cell.

“That’s not only a tragedy, that’s a crime,” she said, calling for fundamental changes at the detention center, the prosecution of officers involved, and a comprehensive investigation of the actions taken by Palmetto Behavioral Health, North Charleston police and the Sheriff’s Office.