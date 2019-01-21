The little book that could: “Whose Boat Is This Boat?” is an accidental publication.
Surely it would never have been printed if Hurricane Florence hadn’t struck the Carolinas last year, or if President Donald Trump hadn’t paid a visit to hard-hit New Bern, N.C., on Sept. 19, 2018.
Certainly the book never would have landed in stores had the president avoided “comments that don’t help in the aftermath of a hurricane,” as the book’s subtitle states.
The subtitle refers to Trump's musings on that day about a badly damaged sailboat that had been pushed onto land by storm surge. He asked residents (as cameras were rolling) if this boat was their boat.
“At least you got a nice boat out of the deal,” he added.
His comments gave Emmy Blotnick at “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” an idea: Create a “children’s book” written unintentionally by Trump and illustrated by Andro Buneta and John Henry, then sell it and deliver all the proceeds to charities who provide hurricane relief services: Foundation for the Carolinas, The One SC Fund, The North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund and World Central Kitchen.
“The Late Show” partnered with publisher Simon & Schuster. And the results were a little surprising: More than $1.75 million was raised for hurricane relief between late September, when pre-orders started to roll in, and the end of 2018, according to Simon & Schuster publicist Madeline Schmitz. Money continues to accumulate.
“This has been a real cultural phenomenon, and it’s been successful in a way other books this year haven’t been,” Schmitz said. “People are really eager to support the cause.”
The book, an example of how an unexpected opportunity seized can bear fruit, spent six weeks on The New York Times Best-Seller List. It was among the top 20 books sold by Amazon during this period.
“I read an article in The Washington Post about Trump’s visit to New Bern and was struck by the sheer volume of comments he made about this one boat," Blotnick told The Post and Courier in an email. "I'm thrilled we were able to turn his unhelpful comments into something helpful.”
Schmitz said the popular late-night TV talk show, whose host grew up in Charleston and promoted the book on the air, has everything to do with the success of the project.
“We knew that because of the platform of ‘The Late Show’ people would naturally hear about (the book) and come to it, but I think we were all pleasantly surprised at how great the response has been,” Schmitz said.
The damage from Florence has been estimated at as much as $50 billion, with reports still coming in. At least 40 people died in the Carolinas, including at least eight people in the Palmetto State. Tens of thousands of homes and other buildings were flooded, including more than 2,000 homes here. Thousands of acres of crops and millions of farm animals were lost.