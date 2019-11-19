James Lewis, Charleston's longest serving City Council member, apparently won't serve much longer.
In the District 3 runoff, challenger Jason Sakran bested Lewis Tuesday by a 51-49 margin; by 25 votes out of more than 1,900 cast, according to unofficial results.
The district covers part of central, peninsular Charleston and a portion of West Ashley. Five candidates sought the seat, but Lewis and Sakran came out on top on Nov. 5, setting up Tuesday's runoff.
Sakran's win — if upheld after a recount Thursday — would make Lewis the third council incumbent defeated this year and City Council's fourth new face when members take office in January. Incumbent Councilman Gary White ran for mayor instead of for re-election, while Bill Moody and Marvin Wagner lost their races earlier this month.
Lewis ran on his record, including work to address one of his district's worst flood spots at King and Huger streets. He also pushed to raise wages for the city's lowest paid employees, who now make at least $12 an hour.
But Sakran, who works for the Charleston County School District and also co-owns two Bon Bahn Mi restaurants, offered a new vision and talked about how the city could work on affordable housing, gentrification, and economic opportunities.