Loose translation: Happy World Emoji Day!
Let's face it, emojis now dominate just about every facet of virtual messaging. Whether you use them as shorthand for complete words or more complex pictorial representations of actions and emotions, it's difficult to imagine or remember a time without them.
There now exist a grand total of 2,823 emojis. To be fair, many of them come in the form of variations (such as skin tone and hair color), but that's still a ton to keep track of.
There's even more on the way, too. In celebration of World Emoji Day, Apple rolled out a preview of the 70 new ones headed to iOS later this year. (The actual count will be closer to 150 with skin tone and gender included.) Some highlights include a peacock, a lobster, a mango, a party face, a cold face, and even more hairstyle options to progress the mission of inclusion.
In honor of World Emoji Day, here are some fun facts:
• The most Googled emoji in South Carolina is the eggplant 🍆 emoji. It's the only state in the U.S. to search for the eggplant most. (🤔) (Why the eggplant emoji is suggestive.)
• The most Googled emojis in the United States over the past 12 months are the thumbs up 👍 and smiling face with heart eyes 😍 emojis.
• 5 billion emojis are sent each day over Facebook Messenger.
• By mid-2015, about 50% of all comments posted to Instagram included an emoji.
• The most frequently tweeted emoji is the face with tears of joy. 😂
What better way to celebrate #WorldEmojiDay than with some 📊✨data✨📊?These are the most used emojis on Twitter the past year:➖😂➖😍➖😭➖❤️➖😊➖🔥➖💕➖🤔➖🙄➖😘— Twitter Data (@TwitterData) July 17, 2018