The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for minor flooding as rain continues in the Charleston region on Monday morning.
The advisory was issued shortly after 5 a.m. as heavy thunderstorms hit the region. Commuters can expect minor flooding in the usual low-lying areas of downtown Charleston and other parts of the region.
The advisory is currently scheduled to expire at 8:30 a.m. Between one and two inches of rain have already fallen.
The Associated Press is reporting showers and thunderstorms spread across the mid-Atlantic and Southeast today. Beachgoers along the Southeast coast should be cautious of rough surf and dangerous rip currents.
Rain is forecast for much of the morning. High tide is expected downtown at 10:33 a.m.