Emanuel Nine Memorial gets $500K from Ford Foundation for social justice programs

The Ford Foundation has donated $500,000 to the Emanuel Nine Memorial project. The funds will be used by the Mother Emanuel Memorial Foundation to create social justice and anti-racism programs.

The social justice initiatives are expected to begin later this year. The outdoor memorial, which honors the nine church members murdered during a Bible study at Emanuel AME Church in June 2015, is slated to open by late 2022.

The donation brings the amount raised so far to about $7.5 million, according to foundation Executive Director Kimberlyn Davis.

“We are proud to support the Emanuel Nine Memorial and pay tribute to the Mother Emanuel AME church members and Charleston community,” Ford Foundation President Darren Walker said in a statement. “The Mother Emanuel Memorial Foundation is building an enduring legacy of hope, justice and resilience and we look forward to seeing how their work transforms our society in the years to come.”

The physical memorial will feature three components: The Memorial Courtyard, The Survivors’ Garden and Contemplation Basin. The design was spearheaded by Michael Arad, who created the National 9/11 Memorial in New York City.

The effort was slowed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which limited the work that could be done on site and prompted the church to close temporarily, shifting services online, Davis said.

The fundraising goal is $17.5 million which will cover the memorial and associated social justice programming. (Donations can be made online at emanuelnine.org/donate.)

Davis said construction should start in the fall, and the memorial should be completed by the end of 2022. Community outreach programming likely will begin later this year.

Walter Bernie Jackson Jr., whose grandmother Susie Jackson died in the gunfire on June 17, 2015, said all of his friends who visit Charleston stop at Emanuel AME to pay their respects.

The memorial will provide visitors with a welcomed new venue, he said.

"I think it’ll bring so much life and joy to that area," he said. "You’ll never be able to overlook the ugliness of racism and what happened to those individuals, but (the memorial) will showcase the beauty that these people individually had for years to come."

Emanuel AME Church has a long history of social justice activism, Davis said. It has hosted dignitaries that include Booker T. Washington and Martin Luther King Jr. So the planned anti-racism programming is a logical extension of what the church has been all about, she said.

“The church is steeped in the history of fighting for equality and justice for all,” Davis said.

She is hoping the effort will encourage people to better recognize racism and injustice, whether expressed by individuals or manifested in our institutions, and that curricula can be devised for students and adults.

Davis said part of the goal is to provide practical assistance to people coping with overt racism, discrimination, mental health issues and economic hardships.

If economic disparities caused by a long history of discrimination can be addressed, then other issues such as education and health care likely will improve in turn, she said.

Malcolm Graham, whose sister Cynthia Hurd was among those killed in the shooting, said he applauded the Ford Foundation for its gift and the foundation for its intentions to foster dialogue.

“Now more than ever, when you look at what’s happening across the country, that type of dialogue is needed,” he said. “I’m glad that the Emanuel foundation has taken a role in stimulating the discussion.”

Graham said it will take more than working with individuals to root out racism. It’s embedded in institutions and political systems that limit access to the polls, to good education, to affordable health care and to equitable treatment by law enforcement, he said.

“We do strive to change hearts and minds, but (also) systems that impact thousands of people,” Graham said.

As a part of its outreach effort, the Mother Emanuel Memorial Foundation also plans to launch its "Luminary" program, which relies on supporters of the memorial to advocate for racial healing within their various spheres of influence.

The S.C. Senate budget proposal for 2021-22 includes $2 million for “Mother Emanuel Foundation Capital Infrastructure,” an earmark requested by Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston.

A proviso proposed by Sen. Darrell Jackson, D-Hopkins, and Sen. Gerald Malloy, D-Hartsville, was added during floor debate that the money cannot be used "until the remaining balance has been secured by other sources of funding and construction of the memorial is ready to begin." If for any reason the memorial is not built, then the money shall revert to the General Fund.