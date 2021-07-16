Concerns over donations to North Charleston High School booster club prompt district probe

Donations poured in after North Charleston High School Principal Henry Darby took an extra job at a Walmart to raise money for his students. But now the Charleston County School District is investigating his decision to put those funds in the hands of a controversial businessman.

Darby directed more than $200,000 to the school booster club, Cougar Spirit, an independent nonprofit corporation whose president is Jeremy Blackburn. In a 2020 IRS filing, the nonprofit listed its address as 450 Meeting St., the Charleston headquarters of Money Man Pawn Shop.

There have been no allegations money was misspent. But the pawnshop address and the involvement of Blackburn have raised questions.

Blackburn is best known locally for managing the failed redevelopment of the Charleston Naval Hospital, a project that cost Charleston County $33 million after the company Blackburn's family co-owned declared bankruptcy and sued the county. He's also a major landlord in North Charleston, where in 2018 two tenants won court settlements after contesting eviction notices and claiming Blackburn's company had ignored necessary repairs.

In late June, a Charleston School District parent, Honor Marks, sent a letter to the school board raising concerns about Darby involving Blackburn in the high school's affairs. She mentioned Darby's "School of Innovation" plans — Blackburn was listed as a supporter in one school board agenda — and Darby's decision to send donated money to Cougar Spirit.

Marks cited Blackburn's involvement in the Naval Hospital project and a 2017 Washington Post article that noted two lawsuits against Blackburn that, in both cases, included federal judges stating that Blackburn had engaged in fraud. The Post and Courier had reported on those cases previously, involving a South Carolina insurance company and a North Charleston manufacturing business.

The district, in response to Marks, told her it would conduct an internal investigation — but would tell no one the results.

Oscar Douglas, a lawyer for the district, told Marks in an email that her concerns "referencing several matters, but specifically the NCHS Cougar Spirit Booster Club and its relationship with Jeremy Blackburn" were being addressed.

"First, school booster clubs are traditionally private groups and not under the auspices of the school district," Douglas wrote. "However, since your complaint references one of our administrators, the matter is being investigated internally."

Darby, who has been on medical leave since April, vehemently defended Blackburn.

"Why stir the pot on a school that’s being transformed for the betterment of the students and betterment of the community?" he said.

Darby said the goal of Marks and other critics, who he declined to identify, is to hinder his push to make North Charleston High an "innovation school" — an initiative that makes room for hiring educators who aren't certified as teachers, and adding flexibility to some graduation requirements.

While Marks and others have expressed concerns about Blackburn's involvement in North Charleston High School's affairs, Darby reiterated his admiration for — and trust in — a man he called "a fantastic personality."

"What concern is it of mine if he had failed businesses in the past?" Darby said. "This man has contributed beyond the call of duty. What does his past dealings have to do with North Charleston High School?"

Cindy Bohn Coats, a board member from North Charleston, said the donations that poured in for North Charleston were raised because of Darby, and she has full confidence in him.

“He would not put that money in the hands of someone he didn’t trust," said Coats. “The reality is, people are concerned because Jeremy Blackburn is in charge."

Similar questions were asked seven years ago, before Charleston County Council signed the Naval Hospital deal. The Post and Courier had published a profile article about Blackburn, who with business partner Donald Trump Jr. had been pitching the deal to local officials. That profile detailed how Blackburn's business history "had a series of lows, including failed business deals in South Carolina, unpaid debts, allegations of fraud, and bankruptcy."

There was the Utah bank shut down by regulators, the South Carolina workers' compensation insurance company that ended in litigation over allegations of fraud (Blackburn agreed to pay a $757,500 settlement, but declared bankruptcy instead), an effort to buy up properties in majority-Black Atlantic Beach for about half what they were worth, a Georgetown condo project that ended in a $2.5 million loan default, and the failures of both Titan Atlas Manufacturing and Titan Atlas Global in North Charleston, which cost investors and taxpayers money.

Investors in Titan Atlas Manufacturing alleged "a continuing fraud perpetrated by Mr. Blackburn against ourselves and our investments in the company" in 2015. Previously, the company's lawyers sued over unpaid bills, winning a more than $402,000 judgment against Blackburn in a case during which a U.S. district judge cited "Blackburn’s prior deceptive behavior" in an injunction order.

As a Charleston County councilman, Darby supported the Naval Hospital project and stayed in Blackburn's corner, even as lengthy delays, claims of shoddy workmanship, and lawsuits by multiple unpaid contractors prompted the majority on council to eventually terminate the deal. The bankruptcy, lawsuit and $33 million county-paid settlement that followed, said Darby, was the fault of County Council because it voted to cancel its contract.

He credits Blackburn with hiring local residents to work on the Naval Hospital project. After Darby, fellow Councilman Teddie Pryor and county Program Manager Bernard Chisolm started an initiative called Men Under the Trees to help people in trouble find jobs, Blackburn hired everyone sent to him, Darby said.

Darby became principal of North Charleston High School in 2017 and said Blackburn has been a big help ever since he arrived.

"He was involved in the booster club way before the donations," Darby said, referring to the public fundraising campaigns earlier this year. "I will never disassociate myself from Jeremy Blackburn, because Jeremy Blackburn helped my students when they needed it the most."

Blackburn, angry about implications of wrongdoing, said he was asked to start the booster club and has been working hard for three years to ensure it became an effective nonprofit organization.

Three jobs to do

Prior to his medical leave, Darby, who is in his mid-60s, was working full time as the principal, then working three to five overnight shifts a week at a North Charleston Walmart Supercenter near the Tanger Outlets while also serving as a County Council member. He was working at Walmart to raise money to help students, he said, as had set aside several thousand dollars.

When news of Darby's altruism broke in a Post and Courier story in January, it inspired many people to donate to at least three online fundraising campaigns. Darby was on NBC's "Today" show and was recognized during BET’s March 27 airing of the 52nd NAACP Image Awards.

One GoFundMe campaign raised nearly $190,000 of a $200,000 goal; another raised about $28,000 of a $30,000 goal; a third raised $870. Walmart delivered a check for $50,000 to Darby, bringing the total in donations to about $269,000 — the majority of Cougar Spirit's revenue over the past year. The Charleston County School Board honored Darby publicly, and Gov. Henry McMaster bestowed on Darby the Order of the Palmetto, the state's highest civilian award.

Before the outpouring of donations, the Cougar Spirit nonprofit had not collected more than $50,000 in any one year. An annual report for the financial year ending June 30, filed with the state Public Charities Division, shows how its fortunes changes following the principal-working-at-Walmart stories.

The booster club had $310,733 in revenue during those 12 months and ended with $227,739. No money was spent on salaries or management, the report says, while $46,100 went to need-based scholarships and $36,781 was used for tutoring, coaching, teacher recruitment and retention, student wellness and equipment.

This spring, Darby indicated repeatedly that donated funds would go to needy families whose children attend North Charleston High School — to help them pay essential bills, get through economic hardships imposed by the pandemic, and provide their children with the support they need.

Blackburn said the money will be used to make what he called wellness payments, and also to fund scholarships, tutoring, coaching and teacher recruitment. He said the booster club's programs are in line with Darby's stated efforts to improve the school and provide support to families.

Darby said his recent surgery, which was performed in the Charleston area, corrected problems associated with an accident in 2010, when he was struck by a car near the Dock Street Theatre and suffered a serious head injury. He missed five months of work following the accident, as both a County Council member and Fort Dorchester High School assistant principal.

Darby said his esophagus was relocated and pins were inserted into two bones during recent surgery.

NCHS waivers

Darby's efforts to bolster student achievement at the school have taken various forms. Providing financial assistance is just one.

In March, Darby asked the school board to approve three main rules waivers for North Charleston High School. One would enable students to finish work and graduate based on mastery of the subject matter rather than the number of days spent at school.

While regular attendance is essential, current rules are considered too strict for students from low-income families who often must cope with multiple time-consuming obligations, Darby said. If they have a command of the material, they should not be forced to repeat the year because they racked up more than the maximum-allowed absences.

Another waiver would allow certain teachers considered experts in their field to work at the school without full certification. In June, the school board designated the high school a "school of innovation," a distinction that opened the door to waivers allowing the hiring of educators that don’t have a teacher certification.

A third waiver would permit flexibility in the school schedule, providing students who need it with an extended school day, or even an extended school year. If a student is very close to completing requirements as the academic year comes to a close, the waiver would give him or her an extra few days to finish rather than forcing the student to repeat the year.

The board quickly approved Darby's requests.

A full plate

Cougar Spirit is one of at least six companies and corporations that Blackburn is leading, according to his LinkedIn profile. He is president of three companies, CEO of another, and manager of a fifth, in addition to Cougar Spirit. He doesn't live in North Charleston, but his connection to Darby has endured, according to former Charleston County Administrator Kurt Taylor.

"He's been a supporter of Mr. Darby, and therefore a supporter of North Charleston High School," said Taylor, who helped create Cougar Spirit. The booster club's original address was Taylor's house, in Park Circle.

Taylor, a lawyer, was general counsel for one of Blackburn's companies, Black Ink Holdings, for most of 2018 and 2019. He's now administrator of Beaufort County and said he's no longer involved with Cougar Spirit.

According to Blackburn, the Cougar Spirit booster club board now has five main members — Blackburn, Brett Pagan, Bernard Chisolm, Mike Berdella and Nakisha Woodward — and some at-large members, including school representatives and parents. It meets monthly, follows an agenda and produces minutes, he said.

The organization's website does not include agendas, minutes or meeting dates, and does not identify its board members.

As for the pawnshop address listed in Cougar Spirit's 2020 IRS filing, Blackburn said it was one of many organizations registered using the 450 Meeting St. address. A search of S.C. Secretary of State records shows that 14 businesses, mostly real estate-related, have been registered by John Derbyshire, owner of Money Man Pawn, using the 450 Meeting St. address.

Currently, the nonprofit's registered address is a North Charleston business owned by Blackburn.

“We hope to award more scholarships next year,” Blackburn said, adding that the board encourages families to apply — though the website does not include information on how families can apply for financial assistance. “The goal is to raise a lot more money (and) establish a foundation to put this school on solid ground.”

He said the club’s board has been working hard to get donors and sponsors.

“We are very transparent with them,” Blackburn said. “There are no political or hidden agendas. ... This was meant to help the kids. That’s what it was enacted for.”