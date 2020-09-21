Clemson to host webinars discussing history of Confederate monuments in Charleston

Public monuments are expressions of civic pride, authority, history, ideology and group interests. They convey a community’s sense of identity and place. As physical objects, they are manifestations of art, architecture and urban design.

“It’s not unusual that people build monuments that speak to their emotions and interests,” said Robert Macdonald, a Lowcountry resident and director emeritus of the Museum of the City of New York.

“Monuments and architecture are pretty well integrated," he said. "Throughout history, mankind has built things that are important to them and placed those things in significant areas.”

So it makes sense to examine the intersection between architecture, design and public monuments, he said.

The Clemson Architecture Center in Charleston, led by Ray Huff, will do just that, beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday with the first of three virtual sessions that are part of a public webinar called “Memorials/Monuments/Memory/Meaning.”

The other two sessions are set for 6 p.m. Sept. 30 and 6 p.m. Oct. 7.

To register for this free Zoom event, email miriamr@clemson.edu or sheilap@clemson.edu.

The first session will consider the past. Participants include Lisa Brock, academic director of the Arcus Center for Social Justice, and Robert Rosen, a local attorney and historian.

The second session will consider the present and the killing of George Floyd in May. Participants include Frank Knaack, director of the South Carolina ACLU, and Antonio Tillis, interim president of the University of Houston Downtown, and former dean at the College of Charleston.

The third session will consider the future and architecture’s role going forward. The panel will include Macdonald, architect Mario Gooden and Tamara Butler, the newly appointed director of the College of Charleston’s Avery Research Center.

Millicent Brown, retired Claflin University history professor and Charleston native, will moderate all three sessions.

Huff said the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis changed everything.

“America awoke fully to a thunderstorm of outrage about systemic racism and historic inequities,” he said.

Now it’s time for those involved in architecture and design to reconsider their commitments and obligations, Huff said.

“Charleston has a unique role in the history of what led to the current racial and social inequities,” he said. “A small part of the recognition of that history is the debasement of the John C. Calhoun statue.”

The Calhoun statue was taken down at the direction of city officials on June 24. Critics of the monument, which honors a statesman who called slavery a “positive good,” long sought its removal. Others argued that removing it was akin to erasing part of the past.

Macdonald said Charleston is a fascinating place with much yet to discover.

“Charleston is a real good example of how architecture and monuments symbolically tell you a lot about people during a certain period of history,” he said. “There’s so much here in Charleston that’s slightly under the surface. You’ve got to scratch a little bit to see what’s really going on.”

The seminar comes at a moment unusually ripe for reconsidering our civic priorities and the way architecture can help us achieve them, he added.

“In many ways, this period of history probably has been the most transitional since the Civil War,” Macdonald said.