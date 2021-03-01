Charleston School of Law provides student support to meet ABA's bar exam standard

The Charleston School of Law is now back in compliance with the American Bar Association’s bar exam accreditation standard.

The ABA requires a bar passage rate of at least 75 percent within two years of graduation.

Charleston School of Law’s 2019 class achieved a pass rate of 80 percent, prompting the ABA to designate the school compliant with its standard. That comes after the Class of 2017 fell just short.

It’s a notable milestone after years of uphill struggle to regain the school’s former status, both in terms of its standing among the country’s more than 200 ABA-accredited law schools and its reputation as a viable option in South Carolina.

The state has only one other law school at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.

Dean Larry Cunningham highlighted the importance of ABA compliance with bar exam accreditation.

“Improving bar exam rates reflect the law school’s deep commitment to student success,” Cunningham said Feb. 26.

“Increasing admissions standards, a rigorous assessment program, science-backed teaching and learning techniques, and comprehensive bar exam support are key aspects of our strategy,” he added.

The bar exam is administered in February and July. Typically, most students wait for summer. Last year, nearly half of the law school’s test-takers passed in February, indicating overall improvement. Only 34 percent passed the previous year in February.

The pass rate was similar to that of USC's.

The rate tends to be significantly higher from the July test when more students take the exam, many for the first time.

The Charleston School of Law’s ABA bar exam compliance did not happen by chance. The school began instituting a major mentorship initiative called “Pass the Bar” a few years ago, and has added services since.

The program, which is run by Dyann Margolis, assistant dean for academic and student success, is dubbed hands-on and intensive. It provides regular engagement between students and faculty, easy access to Margolis, formal and informal mentorship and dialogue, workshops and critiques, study retreats, access to a self-study program, sample exams and time-management interventions.

“Nearly every graduate who is sitting for the bar exam uses at least some of the services,” said Stephanie Barna, the school’s communications director. “We have the most participating with the writing workshops and boot camps.”

Charleston School of Law, which currently has 532 students, has gone through several tumultuous years. The school was founded in 2003 as a for-profit institution and enjoyed a reputation as a dynamic alternative with enormous potential. Since the start, it has required its students to donate 50 hours of pro bono service to the community.

Its founders attempted to sell the school to Florida-based InfiLaw System in 2013, a controversial move that upset students, alumni, faculty and staff who worried that the sale would result in lower standards and a compromised reputation. Eventually, the sale was called off.

In late 2015, new president and part-owner, attorney Ed Bell, announced the school would become a nonprofit.

“We are all proud of the upward trajectory of the law school,” Cunningham said. “We look forward to continued success for our graduates as they serve the community through the legal profession.”