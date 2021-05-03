Charleston leaders and others step in to push for Cainhoy graveyard protection

CAINHOY — In an effort to protect and preserve two adjacent graveyards, one White and one Black, residents in this fast-changing part of Charleston are hoping that the developer of a new subdivision will make last-minute changes to its approved build-out plans.

Instead, Crescent Homes is proceeding apace with Phase 1C of the Oak Bluff neighborhood, though it will do so judiciously, according to Charleston City Councilwoman Marie Delcioppo, who joined a meeting with the developer the morning of April 30.

Several of the homes that are part of Phase 1C likely would be constructed on land where an old African Americ teck an burial ground is located. Several gravesites could be impacted by home and road construction, according to surveys conducted by the Gullah Society.

The Black burial ground is located just outside the fence delineating McDowell cemetery. Dozens of below-ground “anomalies” detected by ground-penetrating radar suggest there could be around 40 graves on this bluff, according to Grant Mishoe, a historical researcher for The Gullah Society.

While the graves inside the defined White cemetery are part of a property now deeded to the Cainhoy Methodist Church and Cemetery “Old Ruins” Corp., the Black graves are located on private property that belongs to Crescent Homes.

The dirt access road leading from Clements Ferry Road to the graveyard is identified in the cemetery property deed as under easement, but its status was not known by the developer before permits were secured and the site design completed.

Complicating matters is the possibility that some African American graves also might be located very near the dirt road and by the current entrance to the White cemetery, where the road terminates.

Delcioppo said the meeting was amicable and informative.

“I think there are opportunities for productive conversations moving forward that can allow this area to be enhanced even further, and really showcased to be a point of pride in the community,” she said.

Should the developer encounter human remains or other significant historical objects during the clearing, grading, road paving and construction process, it will need to notify the Department of Health and Environmental Control and push the pause button, she added.

On April 28, a subcontractor was on site clearing trees and foliage as Mishoe, Fred Lincoln and MaeRe Skinner watched with concern.

Lincoln, an African American community leader, said he just wants a pause.

“All we are asking is to take a look at the property to see if there are graves there so they don’t have to ‘proceed with caution,’” he said. “Either we’ll find something or not. It would be bad for them, even if they did proceed with caution and hit something.”

Lincoln added that, if the developer insists on forging ahead with first allowing additional archaeological work, the community will seek to have observers on site “to make sure they don’t cover up anything.”

Skinner, chairwoman of the “Old Ruins” Corp., said the meeting might have reassured or informed the attendees, but no one from the community was present, and big questions remain. Why was the developer unaware of the corporation’s rights to the cemetery and access road? How will the gravesites be protected? How will public access be ensured? How will the developer separate private homes from the burial grounds?

Skinner said the nonprofit has tried for months to get these and other questions answered, to no avail.

Oak Bluff Development LLC, a subsidiary of Crescent Homes, carefully followed permitting guidelines spelled out by the city of Charleston and (the Department of Health and Human Services) in pursuing the Oak Bluff project, wrote Bob Pickard, vice president land development, in an April 6 email.

“The permitting process took over three years and included an extensive archeological study of the site,” Pickard wrote. “This study was incorporated into the site design to ensure there were no adverse impacts to sensitive areas, including burial sites. The plans were reviewed and approved by multiple agencies, and their relevant departments, including the State Historical Preservation Office.”

Follow-up queries sent to Pickard went unanswered.

Oak Bluff resident Megan Flowers said on April 30 that a petition in support of Lincoln and Skinner circulated among homeowners the day before and quickly filled up with 35 signatures. Oak Bluff has 50 homes as part of the first development phases, and Flowers is pretty sure that most of those who did not yet get a chance to sign the petition will do so, she said.

“Residents of my neighborhood are outraged and disgusted by the actions of the developers,” Flowers wrote in an email. “We are demanding that they pause and thoroughly inspect the area.”

Flowers, with help from her daughter, rushed to produce the petition in time for the April 30 meeting involving the Pickard, Delcioppo, Rep. Mark Smith, Chris Stout of DHEC, and Charleston’s Zoning Director Lee Batchelder.

Skinner, Lincoln and Mishoe all expressed frustration that they were not included in the meeting.

“All of a sudden it’s all out of our hands, and there’s nothing to for us to do?” Skinner said with dismay. “We’re supposed to back off, then? But I cannot back off because it’s too important.”

The city of Charleston cannot require the developer to modify its plans or conduct additional surveys. But city officials are asking the developer to consider such actions, and asking DHEC to intervene.

Mayor John Tecklenburg sent a letter to DHEC on April 15 expressing his concerns.

“It has become increasing clear to me that the development in question poses a direct threat to an unmarked African American burial ground located near the McDowell Cemetery site," he wrote. “As these unmarked graves will likely be disrupted as a result of the excavation and grading planned for Phase 1C of the pending development, I am urging you, and all those involved in this process, to take the utmost care in ensuring that these human remains continue to be protected so that the families of those lost may continue to grieve in peace.”

Lincoln and Skinner, with support from community members, want to merge the two burial grounds in order to better manage and maintain the gravesites, and they want to safeguard the public-access roadway to permit easy ingress and egress during funerals, for those visiting, and for maintenance crews.

Decioppo said the developer knows that many people are keeping a close eye on the project, and she thinks Crescent Homes will show care as the work proceeds. It plans to pave the dirt access road and incorporate it into the subdivision, while adding a buffer between the neighborhood and burial ground, she said.

Despite concerns that gravesites could be scattered through that area upon the bluff, including close to, or perhaps beneath, the road, the Crescent Homes team believes “all graves have been appropriated identified,” Delcioppo said. “There’s a sense of obligation.”