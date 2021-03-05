Charleston County school teachers and staff to be vaccinated starting week of March 8

Charleston County School District is partnering with the Medical University of South Carolina to administer COVID-19 vaccination to school teachers and staff, starting one day during the week of March 8 — as soon as doses are in hand.
Employees who currently work in the schools, and not remotely, will be prioritized, district officials said. Each of the district’s 87 schools and programs will have a vaccination day scheduled during the next few weeks, when all faculty and staff can receive the shots. Those days will become “eLearning” days for students in order to provide the needed flexibility for mass inoculations, officials announced.
District staff members are preparing to use a wing of the former Garrett Academy of Technology campus in North Charleston as the central vaccination center.
The announcement comes with short notice because school officials have been uncertain about when new doses of the vaccine would become available. Scheduling generally has been on hold in the area because of shortages.
But officials now anticipate a large shipment to arrive in South Carolina in the coming days, though availability could vary from place to place, and the district’s plans could change as a result.
A few schools will be working with partners such as Fetter Healthcare and East Cooper Medical Center to administer doses of the vaccine. Those schools will notify parents directly about scheduled eLearning days.
This story is developing and will be updated.