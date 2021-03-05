Charleston County school teachers and staff to be vaccinated starting March 9

Charleston County School District is partnering with the Medical University of South Carolina to administer COVID-19 vaccination to school teachers and staff, starting Tuesday, March 9. All in-school employees who opt to receive the vaccine likely will be inoculated with the first of two shots within three weeks, school officials said.

An annex of the former Garrett Academy of Technology in North Charleston will serve as a central vaccination site for the entire district. Officials expect to admit 18 people at a time and use three separate rooms in the annex plus a waiting room where employees will wait for 15 minutes, under supervision, to ensure they do not experience any adverse reaction, Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy said.

About 800 people will get vaccinated each day of the operation. On the first day, Medical University personnel will take charge of the inoculations, with assistance from the school district's nurses. School nurses, all 120 of whom were vaccinated in December or January, could take the lead on subsequent days, Borowy said. The center will receive people on March 9, 10 and 12, and against on three days during the following week.

The district employs 3,500 classroom teachers, plus custodial staff, cafeteria workers and others. The goal is to get 2,000 people inoculated each week, and as many as 6,000 protected with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine after three weeks. Borowy said the district will implement the same process for the second dose, and that the entire operation should be completed before the middle of April.

District officials are managing the process one school at a time. Teachers and staff at up to 50 district schools will receive the first dose during the first week. It's possible that employees at all remaining schools will have received the first dose by the end of the second week.

Each of the district’s 87 schools and programs will have a vaccination day scheduled based on a selection process meant to ensure fairness, Borowy said. Those days will become “eLearning” days for students in order to provide the needed flexibility for mass inoculations. A rolling schedule will be in place so those seeking a vaccine at the old Garrett Academy can complete the process within about 30 minutes, with minimal wait time.

The announcement comes with short notice because school officials have been uncertain about when new doses of the vaccine would become available, and in what quantity. Scheduling generally has been on hold in the area because of shortages. The district has been planning its mass inoculation since the start of the school year, but could not finalize the process before knowing how many doses would be available per day.

MUSC will maintain a small freezer on site to protect each day's quantity of doses.

A few schools will be working with partners such as Fetter Healthcare and East Cooper Medical Center to administer the vaccine. Those schools will notify parents directly about scheduled eLearning days.